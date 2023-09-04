SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023: Detailed Syllabus and Pattern

SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India has released the syllabus along with its notification. In this article, we have provided the SBI Apprentice syllabus, exam pattern, subjects, topics and marks distributions

SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment of 6160 posts for Apprentice. This is 1-year Apprenticeship Program. Interested candidates must check the updated SBI Apprentice Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023

SBI has released the notification of 6160 Apprentice Vacancies on August 31, 2023. As per the notice, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October/November 2023. In this article, we have provided the detailed syllabus and exam pattern which will be followed by the SBI for the recruitment of candidates for the SBI Apprentice program. Below we have tabulated the important details for SBI Apprentice.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Posts Apprentice Vacancies 6160 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date September 1, 2023 Application End Date September 21, 2023 Selection Process Online Written Test Language Test Stipend Rs 15000 Duration of Apprentice 1 Year Official website www.sbi.co.in

SBI Apprentice Selection Procedure 2023

As per the notice released by SBI, the selection procedure for SBI Apprentice is divided in three phases:

Online Written Test Language Test Document Verification

SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023

The SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023 for online written examination is divided into 4 subjects i.e. General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Below we have tabulated the syllabus of different subjects

Subject Topics General/Financial Awareness Abbreviations Books and Authors Important Days Major Economic Events National and International organizations Science and Technology Invention and Discoveries Sports Current Affairs Awards and Honour Latest Events Budget Five-year plans General English Fill in the blanks Vocabulary Preposition Antonyms and Synonyms Subject Verb Agreement Error Detection Unseen Passage Verb Sentence Rearrangement Reading Comprehension Grammar Adverb Pronoun Tenses Noun Quantitative Aptitude Area and Volumes Number Series LCM and HCF Profit and Loss Data Interpretation Percentage Quadratic Equations Speed Time and Distance Simplification Time and Work Simple and Compound Interest Average Problem on Ages Reasoning Ability Syllogistic Reasoning Statement Conclusion Arithmetic Reasoning Relationship Concepts Judgment Spatial Visualization Arithmetical Number Series Visual Memory Spatial Orientation Discrimination Coding and Decoding Decision Making Observation Verbal and Figure Classification Analogies Problem-Solving Non-Verbal Series Analysis Computer Aptitude WAN Internet Computer Abbreviations Modern-day Technology Computer Shortcut Keys Modem Input & Output Device Basic of Computers Computer Organisation Memory MS PowerPoint Generations of computer MS Excel Basic knowledge of MS Word LAN

SBI Apprentice Local Language Syllabus 2023

As the selected candidates will be posted in the selected states, it is mandatory that the candidate must be proficient in the local language of the state. As part of checking their proficiency in the language candidates will have to go through the test of local language.

SBI Apprentice Exam Pattern 2023

The Students who have applied for the posts or they will be applying for the posts in future must check the official exam pattern that will be followed by the examination body

The online written test will be 100 MCQs for the SBI Apprentice Examination

The total duration of the examination will be 1 hour (60 minutes) where each section will of 15 minutes.

The question paper will be set in English and other 13 languages (except for General English). The languages will be Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language

All the questions will carry 1 mark each where 1/4 will be detected as a penalty for marking the wrong answer.

Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of SBI Apprentice that will be followed by the recruitment body

Sl. No. Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Medium of Test 1 General/Financial Awareness 25 25 15 minutes Selected Language 2 General English 25 25 15 minutes English 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 15 minutes Selected Language 4 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 25 25 15 minutes Selected Language Total 100 100 60 minutes

The candidates need to score minimum qualifying marks which will be declared by the bank at the time of declaration of the result. There will be a relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Also Check - SBI Apprentice Application Form