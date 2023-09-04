SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023: Detailed Syllabus and Pattern

SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment of 6160 posts for Apprentice. This is 1-year Apprenticeship Program. Interested candidates must check the updated SBI Apprentice Syllabus and Exam Pattern.
SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023
SBI has released the notification of 6160 Apprentice Vacancies on August 31, 2023. As per the notice, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October/November 2023. In this article, we have provided the detailed syllabus and exam pattern which will be followed by the SBI for the recruitment of candidates for the SBI Apprentice program. Below we have tabulated the important details for SBI Apprentice.
|
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Posts
|
Apprentice
|
Vacancies
|
6160
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
September 1, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
September 21, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Online Written Test
Language Test
|
Stipend
|
Rs 15000
|
Duration of Apprentice
|
1 Year
|
Official website
|
www.sbi.co.in
SBI Apprentice Selection Procedure 2023
As per the notice released by SBI, the selection procedure for SBI Apprentice is divided in three phases:
- Online Written Test
- Language Test
- Document Verification
SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023
The SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023 for online written examination is divided into 4 subjects i.e. General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Below we have tabulated the syllabus of different subjects
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
Abbreviations
Books and Authors
Important Days
Major Economic Events
National and International organizations
Science and Technology
Invention and Discoveries
Sports
Current Affairs
Awards and Honour
Latest Events
Budget
Five-year plans
|
General English
|
Fill in the blanks
Vocabulary
Preposition
Antonyms and Synonyms
Subject Verb Agreement
Error Detection
Unseen Passage
Verb
Sentence Rearrangement
Reading Comprehension
Grammar
Adverb
Pronoun
Tenses
Noun
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Area and Volumes
Number Series
LCM and HCF
Profit and Loss
Data Interpretation
Percentage
Quadratic Equations
Speed Time and Distance
Simplification
Time and Work
Simple and Compound Interest
Average
Problem on Ages
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Syllogistic Reasoning
Statement Conclusion
Arithmetic Reasoning
Relationship Concepts
Judgment
Spatial Visualization
Arithmetical Number Series
Visual Memory
Spatial Orientation
Discrimination
Coding and Decoding
Decision Making
Observation
Verbal and Figure Classification
Analogies
Problem-Solving
Non-Verbal Series
Analysis
|
Computer Aptitude
|
WAN
Internet
Computer Abbreviations
Modern-day Technology
Computer Shortcut Keys
Modem
Input & Output Device
Basic of Computers
Computer Organisation
Memory
MS PowerPoint
Generations of computer
MS Excel
Basic knowledge of MS Word
LAN
SBI Apprentice Local Language Syllabus 2023
As the selected candidates will be posted in the selected states, it is mandatory that the candidate must be proficient in the local language of the state. As part of checking their proficiency in the language candidates will have to go through the test of local language.
SBI Apprentice Exam Pattern 2023
The Students who have applied for the posts or they will be applying for the posts in future must check the official exam pattern that will be followed by the examination body
- The online written test will be 100 MCQs for the SBI Apprentice Examination
- The total duration of the examination will be 1 hour (60 minutes) where each section will of 15 minutes.
- The question paper will be set in English and other 13 languages (except for General English). The languages will be Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language
- All the questions will carry 1 mark each where 1/4 will be detected as a penalty for marking the wrong answer.
Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of SBI Apprentice that will be followed by the recruitment body
|
Sl. No.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium of Test
|
1
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
15 minutes
|
Selected Language
|
2
|
General English
|
25
|
25
|
15 minutes
|
English
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
15 minutes
|
Selected Language
|
4
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
15 minutes
|
Selected Language
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
The candidates need to score minimum qualifying marks which will be declared by the bank at the time of declaration of the result. There will be a relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.
