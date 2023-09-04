SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023: Detailed Syllabus and Pattern

SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India has released the syllabus along with its notification. In this article, we have provided the SBI Apprentice syllabus, exam pattern, subjects, topics and marks distributions

SBI Apprentice 2023 Detailed Syllabus and Exam Pattern
SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment of 6160 posts for Apprentice. This is 1-year Apprenticeship Program. Interested candidates must check the updated SBI Apprentice Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023

SBI has released the notification of 6160 Apprentice Vacancies on August 31, 2023. As per the notice, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October/November 2023. In this article, we have provided the detailed syllabus and exam pattern which will be followed by the SBI for the recruitment of candidates for the SBI Apprentice program. Below we have tabulated the important details for SBI Apprentice.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Conducting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Posts

Apprentice

Vacancies

6160

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

September 1, 2023

Application End Date

September 21, 2023

Selection Process

Online Written Test

Language Test

Stipend

Rs 15000

Duration of Apprentice

1 Year

Official website

www.sbi.co.in

 

SBI Apprentice Selection Procedure 2023

As per the notice released by SBI, the selection procedure for SBI Apprentice is divided in three phases:

  1. Online Written Test
  2. Language Test 
  3. Document Verification

SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023

The SBI Apprentice Syllabus 2023 for online written examination is divided into 4 subjects i.e. General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Below we have tabulated the syllabus of different subjects

 

Subject

Topics

General/Financial Awareness

Abbreviations

Books and Authors

Important Days

Major Economic Events

National and International organizations

Science and Technology

Invention and Discoveries

Sports

Current Affairs

Awards and Honour

Latest Events

Budget 

Five-year plans

General English

Fill in the blanks

Vocabulary

Preposition

Antonyms and Synonyms

Subject Verb Agreement

Error Detection

Unseen Passage

Verb

Sentence Rearrangement

Reading Comprehension

Grammar

Adverb

Pronoun

Tenses

Noun

Quantitative Aptitude

Area and Volumes

Number Series

LCM and HCF

Profit and Loss

Data Interpretation

Percentage

Quadratic Equations

Speed Time and Distance

Simplification

Time and Work

Simple and Compound Interest

Average

Problem on Ages

Reasoning Ability 

Syllogistic Reasoning

Statement Conclusion

Arithmetic Reasoning

Relationship Concepts

Judgment

Spatial Visualization

Arithmetical Number Series

Visual Memory

Spatial Orientation

Discrimination

Coding and Decoding

Decision Making

Observation

Verbal and Figure Classification

Analogies

Problem-Solving

Non-Verbal Series

Analysis

Computer Aptitude

WAN

Internet

Computer Abbreviations

Modern-day Technology

Computer Shortcut Keys

Modem

Input & Output Device

Basic of Computers

Computer Organisation

Memory

MS PowerPoint

Generations of computer

MS Excel

Basic knowledge of MS Word

LAN

 

SBI Apprentice Local Language Syllabus 2023

As the selected candidates will be posted in the selected states, it is mandatory that the candidate must be proficient in the local language of the state. As part of checking their proficiency in the language candidates will have to go through the test of local language.

 

SBI Apprentice Exam Pattern 2023

The Students who have applied for the posts or they will be applying for the posts in future must check the official exam pattern that will be followed by the examination body

  • The online written test will be 100 MCQs for the SBI Apprentice Examination 
  • The total duration of the examination will be 1 hour (60 minutes) where each section will of 15 minutes.  
  • The question paper will be set in English and other 13 languages (except for General English). The languages will be Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language
  • All the questions will carry 1 mark each where 1/4 will be detected as a penalty for marking the wrong answer.

 

Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of SBI Apprentice that will be followed by the recruitment body

 

Sl. No.

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Medium of Test

1

General/Financial Awareness

25

25

15 minutes

Selected Language

2

General English

25

25

15 minutes

English

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

15 minutes

Selected Language

4

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

25

25

15 minutes

Selected Language

Total

  

100

100

60 minutes

  

The candidates need to score minimum qualifying marks which will be declared by the bank at the time of declaration of the result. There will be a relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

 

Also Check - SBI Apprentice Application Form

FAQ

What is the SBI Apprentice 2023 Syllabus?

The SBI Apprentice 2023 Syllabus is divided into 4 subjects i.e. General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

What is the selection procedure for SBI Apprentice 2023?

The selection procedure for SBI Apprentice 2023 is an Online Written Test and a Local Language Test

What is the duration of the online examination for SBI Apprentice 2023?

The SBI Apprentice 2023 online examination will be of 60 minutes duration where each section will of 15 minutes.

