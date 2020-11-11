SBI CBO Exam Date 2020 Announced for Circle Based Officer Posts @sbi.co.in, Submit Choice Center till Nov 16

SBI CBO Exam Date 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has released short notification regarding the Exam Dates for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) on its official website. SBI has also demanded the candidates to submit three choices of Test Centres through the link before 16 November 2020. All such candidates who have applied for the SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment 2020 can check the short notification available on the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.

As per the short notification released by the State Bank of India (SBI), the online test for recruitment of Circle Based Officers is scheduled on 28 November 2020. SBI has also released the details exam pattern on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment 2020 should note that they will have to submit three choices of Test Centres for the online test for CBO Posts. Candidates can submit three choices of Test Centres through the link given on the official website. The link is also available on SBI “Career” website and shall remain active from 10.11.2020 to 16.11.2020. You can get the link to submit the choices of Test Centres given below.



As per the notification released by SBI, for the selection criteria for Interview, Bank will make State wise & Category wise merit list drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Test. There will be no sectional cut-off and sectional wise marks shall not be maintained.

Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the State wise & Category wise vacancies will be called for the Interview from the top of the State wise & Category wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.

It is noted that State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier released the official notification PDF for the recruitment of 3850 vacancies of Circle Based Officer (CBO).