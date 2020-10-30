SBI Clerk 2020 Mains Exam on 31st October: Know Last Minute Tips to crack Main Exam with high marks

SBI Clerk 2020 Mains: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to conduct the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam online on 31st October 2020. SBI aims to fill around 8000 vacancies of Junior Associates (Clerk) through this examination. Qualifying the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam with cut off marks could be challenging for candidates, considering the high competition level. For the ease of candidates, we have shared below a few last minute tips that will help you in brushing up your preparation level and crack the Mains exam with high marks.
SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam is an objective Multiple Choice format exam that will be held online. This computer based test is comprised of four sections having 190 questions of total 200 marks. The exam holds a penalty of negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of SBI Clerk Mains exam below:
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
2 hours 40 minutes
Now, let’s have a look at last minute preparation tips to qualify the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam with flying colours:
Revise the SBI Clerk Mains Important Topics
It is the right time to revised the important topics of SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam. Have a look at some important topics that will enable you to prepare well:
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
General English
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
Static GK (Indian History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Culture)
General Science
Current Affairs
Sports
Books and Authors
People in News
Computers
Awards
RBI & its functions
Indian Financial System
Indian banking system.
Fiscal & Monetary policy
RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC, IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, IBA, UFBU, BBB
Abbreviations & terminologies
Banking Terms
|
Reading Comprehension
Spellings
Fill in the Blanks
Synonyms
Antonyms
Phrases and Idioms
One word Substitution
Sentence Correction
Error Spotting
Idioms & Phrases
Para Jumbles
Cloze Test
|
Data Interpretation
Simplification
Algebra
Interest
Averages
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Problem on Ages
Speed, Distance and Time
Number System
Mensuration
Time and Work
Trigonometry
Geometry
|
Puzzles - Seating Arrangement, Circle-based, Box-based, Square-based
Alphanumeric/Numeric Series
Coding-Decoding
Word Formation
Venn Diagram
Analogy
Data Sufficiency
Direction and Distance
Blood Relations
Verbal reasoning
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Syllogism
Input-Output
History of computers
Hardware and software
Windows operating system
Internet terms
MS-Office
Networking & communication
Hacking, Security Tools & Viruses
Shorty Keys
Time Management
The SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam tests candidates' speed of solving the question paper. Candidates who have prepared and practiced well will be able to solve the full paper in the allotted time. Give more time to sections that are your strong areas. This will help you in effectively utilising the time during the examination.
Read Complete Question carefully
While appearing for the exam, candidates tend to mark the answers speedily without reading the questions carefully. This often leads to marking of wrong answers and thus, fetching you a negative marking. To avoid such situation, it is advisable that candidates should read the questions carefully and then go on to answer the most accurate option.
Don’t Take Stress & Stay Calm
These last days before the exam could be a little stressful for candidates. It is suggested that candidates should not stress themselves before the exam day and devote this time for relaxing their mind. A calm and relaxed mind will enable you to perform well in the exam.
Do not forget to carry your SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Admit Card, ID Proofs & Photograph
Candidates should not forget to carry their SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Admit Card along with Original ID proof and Photograph to the exam centre on the day of examination. The admit card is like an entry pass for candidates to enter the exam centre. Those who forget to carry the admit card to the examination hall, will be denied entry.