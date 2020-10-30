SBI Clerk 2020 Mains Exam on 31st October: Know Last Minute Tips to crack Main Exam with high marks

SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam is going to be held on 31st October 2020. Check last minute preparation tips to crack SBI Clerk Mains 2020 examination with high scores. The exam will be held online in objective MCQ format.

Oct 30, 2020 10:18 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SBI Clerk Mains 2020
SBI Clerk Mains 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Mains: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to conduct the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam online on 31st October 2020. SBI aims to fill around 8000 vacancies of Junior Associates (Clerk) through this examination. Qualifying the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam with cut off marks could be challenging for candidates, considering the high competition level. For the ease of candidates, we have shared below a few last minute tips that will help you in brushing up your preparation level and crack the Mains exam with high marks.

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam is an objective Multiple Choice format exam that will be held online. This computer based test is comprised of four sections having 190 questions of total 200 marks. The exam holds a penalty of negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of SBI Clerk Mains exam below:

Section

Total Questions

 Total Marks

Time

General/Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

General English

40

40

35 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

Total

190

200

2 hours 40 minutes

Now, let’s have a look at last minute preparation tips to qualify the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam with flying colours:

Revise the SBI Clerk Mains Important Topics

It is the right time to revised the important topics of SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam. Have a look at some important topics that will enable you to prepare well:

General/Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

Static GK (Indian History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Culture)

General Science

Current Affairs

Sports

Books and Authors

People in News

Computers

Awards

RBI & its functions

Indian Financial System

Indian banking system.

Fiscal & Monetary policy

RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC, IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, IBA, UFBU, BBB

Abbreviations & terminologies

Banking Terms

Reading Comprehension

Spellings

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms

Antonyms

Phrases and Idioms

One word Substitution

Sentence Correction

Error Spotting

Idioms & Phrases

Para Jumbles

Cloze Test

Data Interpretation

Simplification

Algebra

Interest

Averages

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Problem on Ages

Speed, Distance and Time

Number System

Mensuration

Time and Work

Trigonometry

Geometry

Puzzles - Seating Arrangement, Circle-based, Box-based, Square-based

Alphanumeric/Numeric Series

Coding-Decoding

Word Formation

Venn Diagram

Analogy

Data Sufficiency

Direction and Distance

Blood Relations

Verbal reasoning

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Syllogism

Input-Output

History of computers

Hardware and software

Windows operating system

Internet terms

MS-Office

Networking & communication

Hacking, Security Tools & Viruses

Shorty Keys

Time Management

The SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam tests candidates' speed of solving the question paper. Candidates who have prepared and practiced well will be able to solve the full paper in the allotted time. Give more time to sections that are your strong areas. This will help you in effectively utilising the time during the examination.

Read Complete Question carefully

While appearing for the exam, candidates tend to mark the answers speedily without reading the questions carefully. This often leads to marking of wrong answers and thus, fetching you a negative marking. To avoid such situation, it is advisable that candidates should read the questions carefully and then go on to answer the most accurate option.

Don’t Take Stress & Stay Calm

These last days before the exam could be a little stressful for candidates. It is suggested that candidates should not stress themselves before the exam day and devote this time for relaxing their mind. A calm and relaxed mind will enable you to perform well in the exam.

Do not forget to carry your SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Admit Card, ID Proofs & Photograph

Candidates should not forget to carry their SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Admit Card along with Original ID proof and Photograph to the exam centre on the day of examination. The admit card is like an entry pass for candidates to enter the exam centre. Those who forget to carry the admit card to the examination hall, will be denied entry.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material