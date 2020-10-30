SBI Clerk 2020 Mains Exam on 31st October: Know Last Minute Tips to crack Main Exam with high marks

SBI Clerk 2020 Mains: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to conduct the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam online on 31st October 2020. SBI aims to fill around 8000 vacancies of Junior Associates (Clerk) through this examination. Qualifying the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam with cut off marks could be challenging for candidates, considering the high competition level. For the ease of candidates, we have shared below a few last minute tips that will help you in brushing up your preparation level and crack the Mains exam with high marks.

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam is an objective Multiple Choice format exam that will be held online. This computer based test is comprised of four sections having 190 questions of total 200 marks. The exam holds a penalty of negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of SBI Clerk Mains exam below:

Section Total Questions Total Marks Time General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes Total 190 200 2 hours 40 minutes

Now, let’s have a look at last minute preparation tips to qualify the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam with flying colours:

Revise the SBI Clerk Mains Important Topics

It is the right time to revised the important topics of SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam. Have a look at some important topics that will enable you to prepare well:

General/Financial Awareness General English Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Static GK (Indian History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Culture) General Science Current Affairs Sports Books and Authors People in News Computers Awards RBI & its functions Indian Financial System Indian banking system. Fiscal & Monetary policy RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC, IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT, IBA, UFBU, BBB Abbreviations & terminologies Banking Terms Reading Comprehension Spellings Fill in the Blanks Synonyms Antonyms Phrases and Idioms One word Substitution Sentence Correction Error Spotting Idioms & Phrases Para Jumbles Cloze Test Data Interpretation Simplification Algebra Interest Averages Percentage Ratio and Proportion Problem on Ages Speed, Distance and Time Number System Mensuration Time and Work Trigonometry Geometry Puzzles - Seating Arrangement, Circle-based, Box-based, Square-based Alphanumeric/Numeric Series Coding-Decoding Word Formation Venn Diagram Analogy Data Sufficiency Direction and Distance Blood Relations Verbal reasoning Non-Verbal Reasoning Syllogism Input-Output History of computers Hardware and software Windows operating system Internet terms MS-Office Networking & communication Hacking, Security Tools & Viruses Shorty Keys

Time Management

The SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam tests candidates' speed of solving the question paper. Candidates who have prepared and practiced well will be able to solve the full paper in the allotted time. Give more time to sections that are your strong areas. This will help you in effectively utilising the time during the examination.

Read Complete Question carefully

While appearing for the exam, candidates tend to mark the answers speedily without reading the questions carefully. This often leads to marking of wrong answers and thus, fetching you a negative marking. To avoid such situation, it is advisable that candidates should read the questions carefully and then go on to answer the most accurate option.

Don’t Take Stress & Stay Calm

These last days before the exam could be a little stressful for candidates. It is suggested that candidates should not stress themselves before the exam day and devote this time for relaxing their mind. A calm and relaxed mind will enable you to perform well in the exam.

Do not forget to carry your SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Admit Card, ID Proofs & Photograph

Candidates should not forget to carry their SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Admit Card along with Original ID proof and Photograph to the exam centre on the day of examination. The admit card is like an entry pass for candidates to enter the exam centre. Those who forget to carry the admit card to the examination hall, will be denied entry.