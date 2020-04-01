SBI Clerk Mains 2020: परीक्षा से जुड़ी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी और अपडेट!

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam Date को लेकर भी कोई आधिकारिक अपडेट नहीं आया है हालाँकि COVID - 19 के प्रकोप को देखते हुए ये अटकलें लगायी जा रही हैं कि ये परीक्षा पोस्टपोन हो सकती है। अभी हाल ही में SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 का Result घोषित हुआ है और schedule के अनुसार ये परीक्षा 19 अप्रैल को होनी है। अगर ये परीक्षा पोस्टपोन नहीं हुई तो जल्द ही SBI Clerk Mains 2020 के एडमिट कार्ड जारी होंगे। इस परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे उम्मीदवारों को यही सलाह दी जा रही है कि अपनी तैयारी को जारी रखें और SBI Clerk Mains 2020 के Syllabus को अच्छे से तैयार कर ले।

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 का Exam Pattern

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 का Exam Pattern कुछ इस प्रकार है:

सेक्शन का नाम प्रश्नों की संख्या अंक समय General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes Total 190 200 2 hours 40 minutes

इस परीक्षा मे गलत उत्तर देने पर नेगेटिव मर्किंग भी होती है।

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 का Syllabus:

इस परीक्षा का Section-Wise Syllabus कुछ इस प्रकार है:

General/Financial Awareness:

इस सेक्शन मे पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्नों को हम 3 भागों मे विभाजित कर सकते हैं :

Current affairs

Banking awareness

Static GK

इनके बारे मे विस्तार से जानकारी कुछ इस प्रकार है

Static GK

- Country and capital

- Airports

- Ports in India

- Tallest and biggest in India and the world

- First in the world as well as in India

- Indian Constitution

- Culture of India

- Currency of countries etc

Banking Awareness:

- Banking in India

- Banking terminology

- Bank headquarters

- Slogans of banks,

- Regulatory bodies in India

- Main function of RBI etc

- Overview of Indian Financial System

- History of Indian banking system

- Fiscal and Monetary policy

- Work and responsibilities of National financial institutions like –

- RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC (Financial Stability and Development Council) etc

- International organizationस: IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT (The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), IBA, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Bank Board Bureau (BBB) Bank for International Settlements (BIS) इत्यादि

- Economic से जुड़ी terminologies

- Banking Terms जैसे: NPA, Current Account and Savings Account (CASA), Capital to risk (Weighted) asset ratio (CRAR)

Current affairs (देश ओर विदेश से जुड़ें - 6 months)

- महत्वपूर्ण Government Schemes

- महत्वपूर्ण National और International days

- Sports

- Awards & Honors इत्यादि

General English:

इस सेक्शन के महत्वपूर्ण Topics

- Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms)

- Fill in the blanks

- Error Spotting

- Cloze Test

- Para Jumbles

- Sentence Improvement

- Word Association

- Verbal Ability

- Vocabulary

- Grammar

- Reading Comprehension

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

महत्वपूर्ण Topics जिनसे इस सेक्शन मे सवाल पूछे जाते हैं

- Alphabet

- Alphanumeric Series

- Analogy

- Blood Relation

- Classification

- Coding-decoding

- Seating arrangement

- Syllogism

- Time and Sequence Test

- Analytical Reasoning

o Statements and Assumptions

o Statements and Conclusion

o Cause and Effect

o Course of Action

- Data Sufficiency

- Puzzle

- Inequalities

- Input- Output

- Ranking and Arrangement

- Direction and Sense

Computer Aptitude

- Computer Abbreviations

- Logic gates

- Networking & communication

- Input & Output devices

- Hardware & software

- Windows operating system

- Internet terms and services

- Basic Functionalities of MS-Office

- Database Management system

- Hacking, Security Tools and Viruses

- Shorty Keys

- Latest News

Quantitative Aptitude

महत्वपूर्ण Topics जिनसे इस सेक्शन मे सवाल पूछे जाते हैं

- Data Sufficiency

- Data Interpretation( Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts)

- Approximation

- Number system

- HCF and LCM of Numbers

- Problems based on age

- Percentages

- Ratio and proportion

- Average

- Mixture and Allegations

- Time and work

- Pipe and Cistern

- Speed, Distance and time

- Partnership

- Simple and compound interest

Permutation and Combination

- Profit, Loss and Discount

- Mensuration

ये तो था SBI Clerk Mains 2020 की परीक्षा से जुड़ी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी और अपडेट! ऐसे ही महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी के लिए जागरण जोश के बैंकिंग सेक्शन ज़रूर चेक करें।