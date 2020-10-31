SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (31st October 2020): Check Review, Difficulty Level & Questions Asked from General Awareness

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis & Review 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam today on 31st October 2020 in different shifts. Candidates who were declared as passed in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 examination appeared for the Mains examination to get selected for appointment as SBI Junior Associate in clerical cadre. As per the feedback shared by candidates who appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the overall exam was of Moderate level. Candidates were able to attempt around 115 to 125 questions out of the total 190 questions asked in the exam. Here we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam. Read on to find out what types of questions were asked in the exam along with their difficulty level.
The SBI Clerk Mains 2020 comprises four sections- General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. A total of 190 questions were asked in the exam in Objective MCQ format. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
So let’s have a look at the overall exam analysis and review of the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains Exam held 31st October 2020:
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (31st October)
|
Sections
|
Questions Asked (Marks)
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General English
|
40 (40)
|
26-28
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50 (60)
|
29-33
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50 (50)
|
31-35
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50 (50)
|
31-36
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
190
|
115-125
|
Moderate
Now, look at the section-wise exam analysis of the Mains exam:
Quantitative Aptitude: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate to Difficult. The questions asked in this section were on Data Interpretation, Average, Boat and Stream, Mixture and allegation, Mensuration, Profit and loss, Time and work, Ratio and proportion, Probability, Percentage, Simple interest, Compound Interest and others. Have a look analysis:
|
Topic
|
Total Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Data Interpretation - Caselet, Tabular and others
|
19
|
Moderate
|
Data sufficiency
|
5-6
|
Moderate
|
Alphabetical series
|
6-7
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Arithmetic
|
18-20
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate
Reasoning Ability: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate to Difficult. The questions asked in this section were on puzzles, Diection, Alphanumeric series, input output, inequality and others. Have a look:
|
Topic
|
Total Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles
(Seating Arrangement, Box-based, Letter Arrangement, Stairs-based)
|
25
|
Difficult
|
Inequality
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Direction sense
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Machine Input- Output
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Logical Reasoning
(Statement, and Assumption, Conclusion)
|
5-6
|
Moderate- Difficult
|
Alphabet series
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
Miscellaneous
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate-Difficult
English Language: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate. The questions asked in this section were on sentence rearrangement, cloze test, fillers, reading comprehension, inference based questions and others. Have a look
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Reading Comprehension (Plastic Waste & Sleeping Routine)
|
10-12
|
Moderate
|
Synonym & Antonym
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Error Correction
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
Fillers
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Cloze Test
|
5-6
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
40
|
Moderate
General/Financial Awareness: In this section, a total of 50 questions were asked to test candidates awareness level of current issues and general knowledge. As per the feedback shared by candidates, some of the questions asked in this section were on:
Fortune 500
Autism Awareness Day
Current PM of Japan
Shaurya KGC Card
White Label ATM
Governor & Deputy Governor of RBI
Indian Air force Day
Shagun Scheme launched by SBI
RIL stake in JIO Payment Bank
Chairman of TRAI
Atal Pension Yojana
Serum Institute of India
Rajat Bhatia (Cricket)
Currency of South Korea
Karmayogi program
Economic Freedom Index
PFRDA
Paytm
Head of Tesla
Chambal Project
India US 2+2 Dialogue
CBSE Related
Charity day
UNDP HQ