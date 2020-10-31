SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (31st October 2020): Check Review, Difficulty Level & Questions Asked from General Awareness

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis & Review 2020 is shared here in detail for the exam held on 31st October 2020 in different shifts. Know the difficulty level of questions asked in the exam and number of good attempts made by candidates. Check questions asked in General Awareness section.

Oct 31, 2020 14:24 IST
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis & Review 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam today on 31st October 2020 in different shifts. Candidates who were declared as passed in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 examination appeared for the Mains examination to get selected for appointment as SBI Junior Associate in clerical cadre. As per the feedback shared by candidates who appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the overall exam was of Moderate level. Candidates were able to attempt around 115 to 125 questions out of the total 190 questions asked in the exam. Here we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam. Read on to find out what types of questions were asked in the exam along with their difficulty level.

The SBI Clerk Mains 2020 comprises four sections- General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. A total of 190 questions were asked in the exam in Objective MCQ format. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

So let’s have a look at the overall exam analysis and review of the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains Exam held 31st October 2020: 

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (31st October)

 

Sections

 

 

Questions Asked (Marks)

 

 

Good Attempts

 

 

Difficulty Level

 

 

General English

 

 

40 (40)

 

 

26-28

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

 

 

50 (60)

 

 

29-33

 

 

Moderate to Difficult

 

 

Quantitative Aptitude

 

 

50 (50)

 

 

31-35

 

 

Moderate to Difficult

 

 

General/Financial Awareness

 

 

50 (50)

 

 

31-36

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Total

 

 

190

 

 

115-125

 

 

Moderate

 

Now, look at the section-wise exam analysis of the Mains exam:

Quantitative Aptitude: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate to Difficult. The questions asked in this section were on Data Interpretation, Average, Boat and Stream, Mixture and allegation, Mensuration, Profit and loss, Time and work, Ratio and proportion, Probability, Percentage, Simple interest, Compound Interest and others. Have a look analysis:               

 

Topic

 

 

Total Questions

 

 

Difficulty Level

 

 

Data Interpretation - Caselet, Tabular and others

 

 

19

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Data sufficiency

 

 

5-6

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Alphabetical series

 

 

6-7

 

 

Easy-Moderate

 

 

Arithmetic

 

 

18-20

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Total

 

 

50

 

 

Moderate

 

Reasoning Ability: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate to Difficult. The questions asked in this section were on puzzles, Diection, Alphanumeric series, input output, inequality and others. Have a look:

 

Topic

 

 

Total Questions

 

 

Difficulty Level

 

 

Puzzles

 

(Seating Arrangement, Box-based, Letter Arrangement, Stairs-based)

 

 

25

 

 

Difficult

 

 

Inequality

 

 

5

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Direction sense

 

 

5

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Machine Input- Output

 

 

5

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Logical Reasoning

 

(Statement, and Assumption, Conclusion)

 

 

5-6

 

 

Moderate- Difficult

 

 

Alphabet series

 

 

1-2

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Miscellaneous

 

 

3

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Total

 

 

50

 

 

Moderate-Difficult

 

English Language: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate. The questions asked in this section were on sentence rearrangement, cloze test, fillers, reading comprehension, inference based questions and others. Have a look

 

Topic

 

 

No. of Questions

 

 

Level

 

 

Reading Comprehension (Plastic Waste & Sleeping Routine)

 

 

10-12

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Synonym & Antonym

 

 

5

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Error Correction

 

 

5

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Sentence Rearrangement

 

 

5

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Idioms & Phrases

 

 

1-2

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Fillers

 

 

5

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Cloze Test

 

 

5-6

 

 

Moderate

 

 

Total

 

 

40

 

 

Moderate

 

General/Financial Awareness: In this section, a total of 50 questions were asked to test candidates awareness level of current issues and general knowledge. As per the feedback shared by candidates, some of the questions asked in this section were on:

Fortune 500

Autism Awareness Day

Current PM of Japan

Shaurya KGC Card

White Label ATM

Governor & Deputy Governor of RBI

Indian Air force Day

Shagun Scheme launched by SBI

RIL stake in JIO Payment Bank

Chairman of TRAI

Atal Pension Yojana

Serum Institute of India

Rajat Bhatia (Cricket)

Currency of South Korea

Karmayogi program

Economic Freedom Index

PFRDA

Paytm

Head of Tesla

Chambal Project

India US 2+2 Dialogue

CBSE Related

Charity day

UNDP HQ

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

