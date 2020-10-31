SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (31st October 2020): Check Review, Difficulty Level & Questions Asked from General Awareness

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis & Review 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam today on 31st October 2020 in different shifts. Candidates who were declared as passed in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 examination appeared for the Mains examination to get selected for appointment as SBI Junior Associate in clerical cadre. As per the feedback shared by candidates who appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the overall exam was of Moderate level. Candidates were able to attempt around 115 to 125 questions out of the total 190 questions asked in the exam. Here we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam. Read on to find out what types of questions were asked in the exam along with their difficulty level.

The SBI Clerk Mains 2020 comprises four sections- General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. A total of 190 questions were asked in the exam in Objective MCQ format. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

So let’s have a look at the overall exam analysis and review of the SBI Clerk 2020 Mains Exam held 31st October 2020:

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (31st October)

Sections Questions Asked (Marks) Good Attempts Difficulty Level General English 40 (40) 26-28 Moderate Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 (60) 29-33 Moderate to Difficult Quantitative Aptitude 50 (50) 31-35 Moderate to Difficult General/Financial Awareness 50 (50) 31-36 Moderate Total 190 115-125 Moderate

Now, look at the section-wise exam analysis of the Mains exam:

Quantitative Aptitude: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate to Difficult. The questions asked in this section were on Data Interpretation, Average, Boat and Stream, Mixture and allegation, Mensuration, Profit and loss, Time and work, Ratio and proportion, Probability, Percentage, Simple interest, Compound Interest and others. Have a look analysis:

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Data Interpretation - Caselet, Tabular and others 19 Moderate Data sufficiency 5-6 Moderate Alphabetical series 6-7 Easy-Moderate Arithmetic 18-20 Moderate Total 50 Moderate

Reasoning Ability: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate to Difficult. The questions asked in this section were on puzzles, Diection, Alphanumeric series, input output, inequality and others. Have a look:

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles (Seating Arrangement, Box-based, Letter Arrangement, Stairs-based) 25 Difficult Inequality 5 Moderate Direction sense 5 Moderate Machine Input- Output 5 Moderate Logical Reasoning (Statement, and Assumption, Conclusion) 5-6 Moderate- Difficult Alphabet series 1-2 Moderate Miscellaneous 3 Moderate Total 50 Moderate-Difficult

English Language: The difficulty level of this section was Moderate. The questions asked in this section were on sentence rearrangement, cloze test, fillers, reading comprehension, inference based questions and others. Have a look

Topic No. of Questions Level Reading Comprehension (Plastic Waste & Sleeping Routine) 10-12 Moderate Synonym & Antonym 5 Moderate Error Correction 5 Moderate Sentence Rearrangement 5 Moderate Idioms & Phrases 1-2 Moderate Fillers 5 Moderate Cloze Test 5-6 Moderate Total 40 Moderate

General/Financial Awareness: In this section, a total of 50 questions were asked to test candidates awareness level of current issues and general knowledge. As per the feedback shared by candidates, some of the questions asked in this section were on:

Fortune 500

Autism Awareness Day

Current PM of Japan

Shaurya KGC Card

White Label ATM

Governor & Deputy Governor of RBI

Indian Air force Day

Shagun Scheme launched by SBI

RIL stake in JIO Payment Bank

Chairman of TRAI

Atal Pension Yojana

Serum Institute of India

Rajat Bhatia (Cricket)

Currency of South Korea

Karmayogi program

Economic Freedom Index

PFRDA

Paytm

Head of Tesla

Chambal Project

India US 2+2 Dialogue

CBSE Related

Charity day

UNDP HQ