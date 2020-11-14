SBI PO 2020 Recruitment Notification Out: Online Application Starts for 2000 Probationary Officer Posts, Apply @sbi.co.in till 04 December, Graduate Eligible

State Bank of India (SBI) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). Eligible and interested candidates can submit IBPS PO Application or before 04 December 2020. Check Application Link, Eligibility, Selection process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Nov 14, 2020 17:17 IST
SBI PO 2020
SBI PO 2020

SBI PO 2020 Recruitment: State Bank of India (SBI) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). SBI PO Registration has been started on official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in from today i.e. 14 November 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit IBPS PO Application or before 04 December 2020.

This is the biggest opportunity for the candidates who wish to serve under banking sector as 2000 vacancies are notified by the bank. Successful applicants will be called for SBI PO Prelims Exa, which is scheduled on 31 December 2020 and 02, 04, 05 January 2021. The admit cards for the same will release in the 3rd week of December 2020.

Candidates applying for SBI PO 2020-21 should be a graduate from a recognzied university. The selected candidates for SBI PO Posts may be posted anywhere in India.More details on SBI PO Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, syllabys are given below:

Important Dates

SBI PO Important Event

Dates

Starting Date of Online Registration and Fee Submission

14th November 2020

Last Date of Online Registration and Fee Submission

4th December 2020

Download SBI PO Admit Card for Prelims Exam

3 rd week of Dec 2020 onwards

SBI PO 2020 Exam Date- Preliminary

31 December 2020 and 2nd, 4th, 5th Jan 2021

SBI PO Result Date – Preliminary

3rd week of January 2021

Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card

3rd week of January 2021

SBI PO Mains Exam Date

29th January 2021

SBI PO Mains Result Date

3rd/ 4th week of February 2021

Download Call Letter for Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises)

3rd/ 4th week of February 2021

Conduct of Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises)

February/ March 2021

Declaration of Final Result

Last week of March 2021

 

SBI PO Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer (PO) - 2000 Posts

  • SC - 300
  • ST - 150
  • OBC - 540
  • EWS - 200
  • GEN - 810

Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO 2020

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply

Age Limit:

Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.1999 and not earlier than 02.04.1990

Selection Process for IBPS PO 2020

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  • Preliminary Examination
  • Main Examination
  • GD/Interview

SBI PO Exam Pattern (Prelims)

The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks to be completed in 1 hour as follow:

 

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

 

SBI PO Exam Syllabus:

English Language

  • Reading Comprehension
  • Cloze Test
  • Parajumbles
  • Spotting Errors
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Fill in the Blanks

Numerical Ability

  • Number Series
  • Simplification/ Approximation
  • Quadratic Equations
  • Data Interpretation
  • Miscellaneous

Reasoning Ability

  • Puzzle and Arrangements
  • Inequality
  • Syllogism
  • Coding - Decoding
  • Blood Relations
  • Direction senseg
  • Order and Ranking

SBI SO Mains Exam 2020

The Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests  and Descriptive Test. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

SBI PO Mains Objective Test:

There will be 155 questions of 200 marks

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

20 Minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

20 Minutes

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

20 Minutes

English Language

35

40

 

 

SBI PO Mains Descriptive Test:

Subject

No. Of Question

Marks

Time

English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)

2

50

30

 

IBPS PO Interview Round:

This is the third phase of selection consists of (i) Interview only (50 marks) OR (ii) Interview (30 marks) & Group Exercises (20 marks).

SBI PO Exam Centres

SBI PO Prelims Exam Centre List

State/UT

Port Blair

Andaman & Nicobar

Chirala, Chittoor, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Puttur, Rajahmundhry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Andhra Pradesh

Itanagar, Naharlagun

Arunachal Pradesh

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar Tezpur

Assam

Arrah, Aurangabad, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan

Bihar

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur

Chhattisgarh

Panaji, Verna

Goa

Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Himmatnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Gujarat

Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Palwal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar

Haryana

Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Srinagar

Jammu & Kashmir

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Jharkhand

Belgaum, Bengaluru, Bidar, Gulbarga, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udipi

Karnataka

Alappuzha, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrichur, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala

Kavarrati

Lakshwadeep

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh

Amaravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara

Maharashtra

Imphal

Manipur

Ri-Bhoi, Shillong

Meghalaya

Aizawal

Mizoram

Kohima

Nagaland

Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon

Delhi -NCR

Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Odisha

Puducherry

Puducherry

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Sangrur

Punjab

Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Rajasthan

Gangtok

Sikkim

Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Perambalur, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Thoothukodi, Vellore

Tamilnadu

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal

Telangana

Agartala

Tripura

Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bulandshaher, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Unnao, Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Roorkee

Uttarakhand

Asansol, Berhampur (West Bengal), Bardhaman, Durgapur, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Greater Kolkata, Siliguri

West Bengal

How to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for IBPS PO 2020 on or before 04 December 2020.

SBI PO Notification Download PDF

SBI PO Registeration Link

SBI PO Fee:

  • Rs. 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates
  • No fee for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

FAQ

Who can apply for SBI PO 2020 ?

Graduates are eligible to apply for SBI PO Jobs

How to Apply for SBI PO 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for IBPS PO 2020 on or before 04 December 2020.

What is SBI PO Fee ?

Rs. 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates. No fee for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

When is SBI PO Exam 2020 ?

31 December 2020 and 02, 04, 05 January 2021
