SBI PO 2020 Recruitment Notification Out: Online Application Starts for 2000 Probationary Officer Posts, Apply @sbi.co.in till 04 December, Graduate Eligible

SBI PO 2020 Recruitment: State Bank of India (SBI) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). SBI PO Registration has been started on official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in from today i.e. 14 November 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit IBPS PO Application or before 04 December 2020.
This is the biggest opportunity for the candidates who wish to serve under banking sector as 2000 vacancies are notified by the bank. Successful applicants will be called for SBI PO Prelims Exa, which is scheduled on 31 December 2020 and 02, 04, 05 January 2021. The admit cards for the same will release in the 3rd week of December 2020.
Candidates applying for SBI PO 2020-21 should be a graduate from a recognzied university. The selected candidates for SBI PO Posts may be posted anywhere in India.More details on SBI PO Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, syllabys are given below:
Important Dates
|
SBI PO Important Event
|
Dates
|
Starting Date of Online Registration and Fee Submission
|
14th November 2020
|
Last Date of Online Registration and Fee Submission
|
4th December 2020
|
Download SBI PO Admit Card for Prelims Exam
|
3 rd week of Dec 2020 onwards
|
SBI PO 2020 Exam Date- Preliminary
|
31 December 2020 and 2nd, 4th, 5th Jan 2021
|
SBI PO Result Date – Preliminary
|
3rd week of January 2021
|
Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card
|
3rd week of January 2021
|
SBI PO Mains Exam Date
|
29th January 2021
|
SBI PO Mains Result Date
|
3rd/ 4th week of February 2021
|
Download Call Letter for Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises)
|
3rd/ 4th week of February 2021
|
Conduct of Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises)
|
February/ March 2021
|
Declaration of Final Result
|
Last week of March 2021
SBI PO Vacancy Details
Probationary Officer (PO) - 2000 Posts
- SC - 300
- ST - 150
- OBC - 540
- EWS - 200
- GEN - 810
Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO 2020
Educational Qualification:
Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply
Age Limit:
Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.1999 and not earlier than 02.04.1990
Selection Process for IBPS PO 2020
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Preliminary Examination
- Main Examination
- GD/Interview
SBI PO Exam Pattern (Prelims)
The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks to be completed in 1 hour as follow:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 Minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
SBI PO Exam Syllabus:
English Language
- Reading Comprehension
- Cloze Test
- Parajumbles
- Spotting Errors
- Sentence Improvement
- Fill in the Blanks
Numerical Ability
- Number Series
- Simplification/ Approximation
- Quadratic Equations
- Data Interpretation
- Miscellaneous
Reasoning Ability
- Puzzle and Arrangements
- Inequality
- Syllogism
- Coding - Decoding
- Blood Relations
- Direction senseg
- Order and Ranking
SBI SO Mains Exam 2020
The Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests and Descriptive Test. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.
SBI PO Mains Objective Test:
There will be 155 questions of 200 marks
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
20 Minutes
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
20 Minutes
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
20 Minutes
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
SBI PO Mains Descriptive Test:
|
Subject
|
No. Of Question
|
Marks
|
Time
|
English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)
|
2
|
50
|
30
IBPS PO Interview Round:
This is the third phase of selection consists of (i) Interview only (50 marks) OR (ii) Interview (30 marks) & Group Exercises (20 marks).
SBI PO Exam Centres
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Centre List
|
State/UT
|
Port Blair
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Chirala, Chittoor, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Puttur, Rajahmundhry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Itanagar, Naharlagun
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar Tezpur
|
Assam
|
Arrah, Aurangabad, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan
|
Bihar
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Panaji, Verna
|
Goa
|
Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Himmatnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
|
Gujarat
|
Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Palwal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar
|
Haryana
|
Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Srinagar
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Jharkhand
|
Belgaum, Bengaluru, Bidar, Gulbarga, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udipi
|
Karnataka
|
Alappuzha, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrichur, Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kerala
|
Kavarrati
|
Lakshwadeep
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Amaravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara
|
Maharashtra
|
Imphal
|
Manipur
|
Ri-Bhoi, Shillong
|
Meghalaya
|
Aizawal
|
Mizoram
|
Kohima
|
Nagaland
|
Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon
|
Delhi -NCR
|
Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
Odisha
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Sangrur
|
Punjab
|
Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
Gangtok
|
Sikkim
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Perambalur, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Thoothukodi, Vellore
|
Tamilnadu
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal
|
Telangana
|
Agartala
|
Tripura
|
Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bulandshaher, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Unnao, Varanasi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Roorkee
|
Uttarakhand
|
Asansol, Berhampur (West Bengal), Bardhaman, Durgapur, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Greater Kolkata, Siliguri
|
West Bengal
How to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for IBPS PO 2020 on or before 04 December 2020.
SBI PO Notification Download PDF
SBI PO Fee:
- Rs. 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates
- No fee for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.