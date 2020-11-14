SBI PO 2020 Recruitment Notification Out: Online Application Starts for 2000 Probationary Officer Posts, Apply @sbi.co.in till 04 December, Graduate Eligible

SBI PO 2020 Recruitment: State Bank of India (SBI) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). SBI PO Registration has been started on official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in from today i.e. 14 November 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit IBPS PO Application or before 04 December 2020.

This is the biggest opportunity for the candidates who wish to serve under banking sector as 2000 vacancies are notified by the bank. Successful applicants will be called for SBI PO Prelims Exa, which is scheduled on 31 December 2020 and 02, 04, 05 January 2021. The admit cards for the same will release in the 3rd week of December 2020.

Candidates applying for SBI PO 2020-21 should be a graduate from a recognzied university. The selected candidates for SBI PO Posts may be posted anywhere in India.More details on SBI PO Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, syllabys are given below:

Important Dates

SBI PO Important Event Dates Starting Date of Online Registration and Fee Submission 14th November 2020 Last Date of Online Registration and Fee Submission 4th December 2020 Download SBI PO Admit Card for Prelims Exam 3 rd week of Dec 2020 onwards SBI PO 2020 Exam Date- Preliminary 31 December 2020 and 2nd, 4th, 5th Jan 2021 SBI PO Result Date – Preliminary 3rd week of January 2021 Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 3rd week of January 2021 SBI PO Mains Exam Date 29th January 2021 SBI PO Mains Result Date 3rd/ 4th week of February 2021 Download Call Letter for Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises) 3rd/ 4th week of February 2021 Conduct of Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises) February/ March 2021 Declaration of Final Result Last week of March 2021

SBI PO Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer (PO) - 2000 Posts



SC - 300

ST - 150

OBC - 540

EWS - 200

GEN - 810

Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO 2020

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply

Age Limit:

Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.1999 and not earlier than 02.04.1990

Selection Process for IBPS PO 2020

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

GD/Interview

SBI PO Exam Pattern (Prelims)

The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks to be completed in 1 hour as follow:

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes

SBI PO Exam Syllabus:

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Parajumbles

Spotting Errors

Sentence Improvement

Fill in the Blanks

Numerical Ability

Number Series

Simplification/ Approximation

Quadratic Equations

Data Interpretation

Miscellaneous

Reasoning Ability

Puzzle and Arrangements

Inequality

Syllogism

Coding - Decoding

Blood Relations

Direction senseg

Order and Ranking

SBI SO Mains Exam 2020

The Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests and Descriptive Test. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

SBI PO Mains Objective Test:

There will be 155 questions of 200 marks

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 20 Minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 20 Minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 20 Minutes English Language 35 40

SBI PO Mains Descriptive Test:

Subject No. Of Question Marks Time English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 50 30

IBPS PO Interview Round:

This is the third phase of selection consists of (i) Interview only (50 marks) OR (ii) Interview (30 marks) & Group Exercises (20 marks).

SBI PO Exam Centres

SBI PO Prelims Exam Centre List State/UT Port Blair Andaman & Nicobar Chirala, Chittoor, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Puttur, Rajahmundhry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh Itanagar, Naharlagun Arunachal Pradesh Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar Tezpur Assam Arrah, Aurangabad, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan Bihar Chandigarh Chandigarh Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur Chhattisgarh Panaji, Verna Goa Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Himmatnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Gujarat Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Palwal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar Haryana Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una Himachal Pradesh Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Jharkhand Belgaum, Bengaluru, Bidar, Gulbarga, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udipi Karnataka Alappuzha, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrichur, Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Kavarrati Lakshwadeep Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain Madhya Pradesh Amaravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara Maharashtra Imphal Manipur Ri-Bhoi, Shillong Meghalaya Aizawal Mizoram Kohima Nagaland Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon Delhi -NCR Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Sambalpur Odisha Puducherry Puducherry Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Sangrur Punjab Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur Rajasthan Gangtok Sikkim Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Perambalur, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Thoothukodi, Vellore Tamilnadu Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal Telangana Agartala Tripura Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bulandshaher, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Unnao, Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Roorkee Uttarakhand Asansol, Berhampur (West Bengal), Bardhaman, Durgapur, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Greater Kolkata, Siliguri West Bengal

How to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for IBPS PO 2020 on or before 04 December 2020.

SBI PO Notification Download PDF

SBI PO Registeration Link

SBI PO Fee: