School Assembly News Headlines (August 13, 2026): 150 years of Vande Mataram, CBSE Compartment Result Out, Karnataka Bandh & Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for August 13, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines August 13, 2026: Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today, covering important updates from national and international affairs, sports, economy and business, science, and technology. As it is an important part of students' daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Let’s begin with the key stories shaping our world today. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Lok Sabha referred FCRA to JPC for further scrutiny
- Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says 89% of reserved tickets are now booked online
- HM Amit Shah says government ready to discuss students’ issue and answer questions in Parliament
- PM Modi urges youth to read autobiographies, warns against shortcut culture of reels and social media
- PM Modi says India is home to over 60% of world’s wild Asian elephants on World Elephant Day
- IMD forecasts heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over several regions
- LoP Rahul Gandhi says Opposition seeks accountability from government over alleged police action against NEET protesters
- Vice President C P Radhakrishnan addresses Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally marking 150 years of Vande Mataram
- LS Speaker Om Birla says dreams of youth are foundation of India’s tomorrow on International Youth Day
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Philippine facing risk of waterborne diseases after floods
- India and Nepal sign MoUs for eight development projects in education, health and agriculture
- Former US Marine Robert Gilman released by Russia on humanitarian grounds
- Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala rolls out first rake of 19 LHB coaches for Bangladesh Railways
- British Deputy High Commissioner and Punjab NRI Affairs Minister discuss issues concerning Punjabi diaspora in UK
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Sports Ministry suspends TTFI’s recognition till restoration of its governance structure
- Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeats Javokhir Sindarov in Sinquefield Cup
- Indian fencers win two gold, three silver and four bronze medals at Commonwealth Championship
- Canadian Open Tennis: Poland’s Iga Swiatek storms into semifinals with straight-set win over Russia’s Diana Shnaider
- India wins 17 medals, including 4 gold, on opening day of U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Commodity markets need Indian benchmarks based on domestic realities, says SEBI Chief
- Domestic indices end with modest loss
- India’s $30 Trillion Economy Vision by 2047 provides major Opportunities for Businesses: Commerce Minister
- India and Namibia decide to move bilateral trade beyond raw-material-based composition towards value addition
- Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran to step down in February
- US Consumer Price Index data expected to show headline and core inflation cooling in July
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Karnataka schools likely to stay open on Aug 13 as KAMS withdraws bandh closure call
- CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 out, marksheet can be download from digilocker and official website
- NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Released CW Delhi Quota Supplementary List
- Meet the Bihar village boy who cracked JEE at 13, entered IIT Kanpur, interned at Apple and now works in
- 'Beverly Hills, 90210' School Faces Crisis With Shrinking Enrolment, Rising Costs
- Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Distance Admission Deadline, Adds 11 Courses
- AICTE starts registrations for Globalink Research Internship 2027, check prescribed deadline
- TG NEET UG 2026: Registration Ends Today, Apply Now
Thought of the Day
"Don't let setbacks stop you. Just like Winston Churchill said, keep trying even if you don't succeed right away." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that Setbacks are inevitable, but they shouldn't be the end of the story. Persistence and a ("never give up") attitude are key to achieving goals.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.