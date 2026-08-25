School Assembly News Headlines (August 26, 2026): Indian Students US College Admissions Drop, PM Modi UPI 10 Years, CBSE Class 12 Supreme Court Order & Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for August 26, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines August 26, 2026: Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today, covering important updates from national and international affairs, sports, economy and business, science, and technology. As it is an important part of students' daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Let’s begin with the key stories shaping our world today. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Agri-education cannot be taught in classroom but on farms, among farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi on boundary issue
- CSIR unveils three indigenous micro & small gas turbine engines to meet requirements of indigenous defence technologies
- BLOs are foundation of Indian democracy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar
- Publication Division of MIB receives seven awards for excellence in Book Production
- PM Modi hails UPI’s 10-year journey as major milestone in India’s digital payments revolution
- Govt approves transfer of DRDO missile technologies to Indian Defence Industry to promote domestic production
- BJP hails PM Modi’s ‘Saptadhara’ as roadmap for making India developed nation
- Union Minister Piyush Goyal holds talks with Japanese financial institutions to boost investment in India
- Domestic Defence production surges to record ₹1.78 Lakh Crore, says Defence Production Dept Secretary
- Indian Navy to commission indigenous diving support vessel ‘Nipun’ on Aug 31
- India’s finished steel output rises 4.7% in April-July, consumption grows 7.9%
- Publications Division wins seven honours at FIP Excellence in Book Production Awards 2026
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Peru to welcome Pope Leo with hymn honoring slain nun
- New NASA telescope to probe dark energy, dark matter and exoplanets
- India urges global shift from drought response to drought resilience at UNCCD CoP17
- Iran’s currency hits record low as US moves to unveil new sanctions
- Nvidia eyes fresh investment in AI startup Perplexity ahead of earnings; valuation may top USD 30 billion
- “A wide-ranging conversation” with Russian FM Lavrov: EAM Jaishankar
- US proposes additional 1.03 lakh dollars fee for all H-1B cap-subject petitions
- UN Chief calls for immediate end to attacks on commercial shipping amid threats to global trade routes
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India-Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Play halted due to wet outfield on Day 3
- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup: India’s World Cup semifinal hopes end with 3-5 defeat to Argentina
- Sri Lanka reach 130/4 at lunch on Day 3 against India in 2nd Test
- Chelsea start Alonso era with exciting 3-2 win at Fulham
- Men’s Cricket: India declare first innings at 503/9 against Sri Lanka
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Domestic markets end in green
- India’s finished steel output rises 4.7% in April-July, consumption grows 7.9%
- Rupee depreciates by 3 paise against US dollar
- Sensex, Nifty end higher as healthcare, pharma and PSU bank stocks lead gains
- Iran’s currency hits record low as US moves to unveil new sanctions
- RBI’s USD-INR Swap Facility Sparks Unprecedented Forex Inflows, Banks Raise USD 73 Billion in 11 weeks
- Asia shares fall on tech nerves; oil prices slip
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- ‘The Fifth Space’: Virendra Kumar stresses empathy, digital responsibility in interaction with school students
- President Murmu to confer National Awards to 21 higher education and polytechnic teachers on Teachers’ Day
- WBJEE Board 2026 BPharm Round 3 Seat Allotment Released
- 15% Decline In Indian Students Seeking Undergraduate Courses In US
- CBSE OSM row: Supreme Court refuses to direct reopening of re-evaluation portal for class XII answer sheets
- Indian Student Applications To US Fall 15% As Visa Uncertainty, H-1B Concerns Mount
- NBEMS Advises Students Against NEET PG Postponement Posts on X, Says Action May Follow
- IP University Launches Online BBA, B.Com Programmes At Rs 15,000 Per Semester
Thought of the Day
"Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in life." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that this thought highlights the better of critical thinking and intellectual development as a lifelong asset that guides us through life's challenges.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.