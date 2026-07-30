School Assembly News Headlines (July 31, 2026): PM Modi on Assam Floods, Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026, IMD Alerts and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: As reading newspapers is an important part of students daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today. Including National, International, Sports, Business and Education news, along with the thought of the day. Check out the complete news headlines below.

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National News Headlines for School Assembly