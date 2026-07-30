School Assembly News Headlines (July 31, 2026): PM Modi on Assam Floods, Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026, IMD Alerts and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for July 31, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: As reading newspapers is an important part of students daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today. Including National, International, Sports, Business and Education news, along with the thought of the day. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme expands access to higher education with collateral-free loans, interest support
- Sensex climbs 274 points, Nifty ends above 24,300 as auto stocks lend support
- PM Modi reviews flood situation in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland with MPs
- Trapped Behind the Scam: The digital face of human trafficking
- Govt seeks detailed explanation from Meta over temporary restriction of PM Modi’s Facebook post
- Rajnath Singh Honours IASV Triveni Team for Landmark All-Women Sailing Expedition
- Assembly Bypolls: Datia records over 61% turnout till 3 pm; voting continues in Bihar and Gujarat
- From Patna to Delhi, devotees throng Shiva temples as holy month of Sawan begins
- CM Yogi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple on first day of Sawan
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Japan quake survivors battle thirst, heat as death toll rises to 25
- Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment at Rand Paul-led US Senate COVID hearing
- Trump and Netanyahu explored all Iran options including attack, Israeli official says
- US strikes Iran as widening war engulfs more countries
- Warsh-led Fed leaves rates on hold and a bond market scratching its head
- US military says latest strikes on Iran last two hours, hitting dozens of targets
- Major Gulf fighting resumes as US and Saudi strike Iran’s allies in Iraq
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- PM Modi congratulates Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil and Sreeshankar on CWG 2026 medals
- Back to Root: England recall former skipper as Test captain, appoint Fleming coach
- India to sport saffron jerseys at Hockey World Cup, federation cites visibility concerns
- ‘Cap 278 signing off’: Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all forms of cricket
- CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria wins, secures medal for India in Women’s 57kg
- CWG 2026: Sreeshankar leaps to silver in men’s long jump, wins India’s latest athletics medal
- India’s Commonwealth Games schedule today: Neeraj Chopra begins title quest, Toor eyes first CWG medal
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India climbs 25 places to 57th in global competitiveness reforms ranking: report
- Sensex climbs 274 points, Nifty ends above 24,300 as auto stocks lend support
- Meta’s Q2 revenue jumps by 28% YoY, while net profit declines 14% amid higher spending
- Asian stocks choppy after rout, Fed leaves markets uncertain on rates
- Sensex jumps 889 points, Nifty reclaims 24,250 as IT, FMCG stocks rally
- Indian Markets Open Nearly 1% Higher; IT Stocks Lead Rally
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Rain? Check IMD Weather Alert, State-wise Updates
- PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme expands access to higher education with collateral-free loans, interest support
- West Bengal govt prioritises education, health, employment, industrial growth: CM Suvendhu Adhikari
- Amit Shah congratulates students on passage of Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha
- After hours of heated debate, anti-paper leak Bill gets Lok Sabha nod
- Govt Wants All Parties to Join Debate on Anti-Paper Leak Bill: Rijiju
Thought of the Day
"Courage to try is more important than winning or losing." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that it is better to take risks and putting yourself out there, even if you don't succeed. The act of trying itself builds character and resilience, and the learning experience can be valuable even in defeat.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.