School Assembly News headlines Today 15th July, 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Appoints 3 New Governors: Kavinder Gupta In Ladakh; Prof Ghosh, Gajapathi Raju And Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.
International School Assembly News Headlines
EU to Extend Suspension of Countermeasures to Allow for US Talks
Russia-Ukraine tensions: US Envoy in Kyiv for high-level talks; hours after Trump's clear defence upgrade
India participates in Australia's largest bilateral military exercise, Talisman Sabre, for the first time
Lavrov meets Wang, Kim; China, North Korea, and Russia discuss the Ukraine issue & the Iranian nuclear threat
France puts up a GRAND SHOW of its Air Power | Air Force paints Paris skies in the National TRICOLOUR
New Zealand to double foreign student market, eases work rules to attract global talent
National School Assembly News Headlines
S Jaishankar Urges Open Dialogue With China Amid Complex Global Situation
Top court urges states, Centre to check hate speech without harming freedom of expression
Health Ministry says canteen samosas will now get a food label, asks schools, offices to display boards on fat-sugar content
Centre opposes Kerala’s move to withdraw Supreme Court plea against Guv over Bill assent delay
President Droupadi Murmu appoints 3 new governors: Kavinder Gupta in Ladakh; Prof Ghosh, Gajapathi Raju
Sports School Assembly News Headlines
Palmer leads Chelsea to incredible, improbable Club World Cup romp over PSG
Saina Nehwal announces separation from Parupalli Kashyap after 7 years of marriage
Aiden Markram, Hayley Matthews named ICC Players of the Month for June
Pakistan cricket is in turmoil! Audit exposes crores in corruption and overpayments
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: ‘Shubman Gill must decide — be like MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli,’ says Sanjay Manjrekar
Chelsea win Club World Cup: Joao Pedro says Paris St-Germain 'lost their heads' after final defeat
Thought of the Day
"Just like a river cuts through rock not because of its power, but because of its persistence, your consistent efforts will shape your success."
This thought reminds us that even small, consistent actions can lead to significant achievements over time. It emphasizes the importance of perseverance and dedication in reaching our goals, even when faced with challenges.
