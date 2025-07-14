Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News headlines Today 15th July, 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Appoints 3 New Governors: Kavinder Gupta In Ladakh; Prof Ghosh, Gajapathi Raju And Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Jul 14, 2025, 17:04 IST

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Check: Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day

Question Of The Day

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • EU to Extend Suspension of Countermeasures to Allow for US Talks

  • Russia-Ukraine tensions: US Envoy in Kyiv for high-level talks; hours after Trump's clear defence upgrade

  • India participates in Australia's largest bilateral military exercise, Talisman Sabre, for the  first time

  • Lavrov meets Wang, Kim; China, North Korea, and Russia discuss the Ukraine issue & the Iranian nuclear threat

  • France puts up a GRAND SHOW of its Air Power | Air Force paints Paris skies in the National TRICOLOUR

  • New Zealand to double foreign student market, eases work rules to attract global talent

National School Assembly News Headlines

  • S Jaishankar Urges Open Dialogue With China Amid Complex Global Situation

  • Top court urges states, Centre to check hate speech without harming freedom of expression

  • Health Ministry says canteen samosas will now get a food label, asks schools, offices to display boards on fat-sugar content

  • Centre opposes Kerala’s move to withdraw Supreme Court plea against Guv over Bill assent delay

  • President Droupadi Murmu appoints 3 new governors: Kavinder Gupta in Ladakh; Prof Ghosh, Gajapathi Raju

Sports School Assembly News Headlines

  • Palmer leads Chelsea to incredible, improbable Club World Cup romp over PSG

  • Saina Nehwal announces separation from Parupalli Kashyap after 7 years of marriage

  • Aiden Markram, Hayley Matthews named ICC Players of the Month for June

  • Pakistan cricket is in turmoil! Audit exposes crores in corruption and overpayments

  • IND vs ENG 3rd Test: ‘Shubman Gill must decide — be like MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli,’ says Sanjay Manjrekar

  • Chelsea win Club World Cup: Joao Pedro says Paris St-Germain 'lost their heads' after final defeat

Thought of the Day

"Just like a river cuts through rock not because of its power, but because of its persistence, your consistent efforts will shape your success."

This thought reminds us that even small, consistent actions can lead to significant achievements over time. It emphasizes the importance of perseverance and dedication in reaching our goals, even when faced with challenges.

