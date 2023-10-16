School Assembly News Headlines For (17 October): Cricket at LA Olympics 2028, Israel-Gaza War & ICC World Cup 2023 

17 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

17th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular tradition that’s prevalent in schools to this day. Students and teachers congregate on the school grounds every morning for the assembly.

The format of the assembly differs from school to school, but the major activities remain the same. The principal or any other top school authority delivers a speech, and students recite the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun skits are also organized.

Singing prayers, doing physical exercise and yoga can also be part of the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help students learn more about the global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the news headlines for 17 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 17

The opposition visited the Palestine Embassy to express solidarity with the nation amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher were acquitted after 17 years in the Nithari murder case by the Allahabad High Court. Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi for inaction on Manipur Violence and comments on the Israel-Hamas war. The Supreme Court refused to permit a woman to terminate her 26-week pregnancy, citing the heartbeat of the foetus. After 200 days of good AQI, Delhi’s air dwindled to a poor 207 AQI.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Israel revealed that Hamas held 199 hostages in Gaza as it proceeded with its siege and ground invasion of the region.

2) Iran warned Israel against the ground invasion of Gaza. Foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said “the hands of all parties in the region are on the trigger” if the attacks don’t stop.

3) The Palestinian death toll due to bombing and attacks by Israel rose to 2,670.

4) Amnesty International shared proof of Israel using white phosphorus in Gaza, which is considered a war crime when used on civilians.

5) China’s $1 trillion project, the Belt and Road Initiative faced a slowdown amid fears of debt traps by partners.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan beat defending champions England by 69 runs in one of the biggest upsets in the history of cricket. Cricket was officially confirmed by the IOC for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics along with baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash and flag football. Spain’s Gavi scored the winning goal against Norway to send Spain into the Euro 2024.

Important Days on 17 October

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Spreadsheet Day

Thought of the Day

“There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.”

― Mahatma Gandhi