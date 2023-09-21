School Assembly News Headlines For 22 September: India-Canada Relations, Asian Games 2023 and Manipur News

22 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 22

22nd September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an activity every student recalls attending at school. It was compulsory and was often the first thing a student did on a school day. The long-standing custom continues to prevail even today.

The format of the assembly hasn’t changed much over the years. Speeches, prayers, and news reading remain a core part of any morning school gathering. The school assembly can also include fun skits, yoga, debates and light physical exercises for students. The morning assembly defines the tone for the following day by lifting students’ spirits and improving their mood.

The top news headlines of the current and preceding day are read by students, usually in the English language to inform students about the global and domestic happenings.

Parents and students put a lot of effort into preparing the news headlines to be read during the school assembly, and we’re here to help you with it.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 22 September to be read during the morning school assembly below

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 21 September

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 22

The Government of India introduced a new set of prestigious national awards in the field of science and technology called the “Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar.” India suspended visas for Canadians as the diplomatic row worsened between the two nations due to anti-India terrorism in Canada. India demanded Canada stop giving safe haven to terrorists in a tough stance against Khalistani separatism. Violence erupted again in Manipur as protesters clashed with police over the arrest of five armed men. Indian medical graduates will be able to practice in the US, Australia and Canada after the National Medical Commission (NMC) was granted World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Recognition Status for 10 years.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) UK PM Rishi Sunak delayed the ban on new petrol and diesel cars by 5 years in a major change to its Net Zero climate action targets.

2) Renowned media mogul Rupert Murdoch stepped down as Fox News Chairman after 7 decades.

3) The Pakistan Election Commission announced the last week of January 2024 as the date for general elections.

4) Pakistan ex-pm Imran Khan was charged with criminal conspiracy in the May 9 violence case as legal troubles mount for the former cricketer turned politician.

5) Armenians seek guarantees and promises from Azerbaijan before giving up arms in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

6) Russia struck Ukrainian cities in a major attack while Kyiv struggled to retaliate formidably.

7) The UN Secretary-General said humanity had opened the gates of hell at the Climate Ambition Summit.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

BCCI secretary Jay Shah handed out Golden Tickets to numerous known figures for the Cricket World Cup for promotion of the tournament and to honour India’s personalities. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced that Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag bearers for India at the Asian Games 2023 ceremony. South Africa announced its squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, omitting Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala. Mohammed Shami was granted bail in a domestic violence case ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Important Days on September 22

World Rhino Day

Thought of the Day

“The most dangerous worldview is the worldview of those have not viewed the world.” ― Alexander von Humboldt