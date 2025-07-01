Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News Headlines Today 2nd July, 2025: Jaishankar Urges Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism at US Meet And Other Important Updates

School Assembly:  Every morning, school assemblies serve as a platform to inform, inspire and engage the students about the latest happenings around the world. Every day, several key events and announcements take place that all the students must be aware of. Take a look at today’s news headlines.

ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 1, 2025, 21:46 IST

School Assembly News Headlines:  Are you the speaker for tomorrow’s school assembly news headline, and need a script to present yourself well? Well, don't worry, as we've got you covered. This article will guide you through all the important news headlines, mainly of national, international and sports, that you can speak about during your school assembly. This way, you can prepare your school assembly script a day before. From changes in school policies and national education reforms to environmental campaigns and awareness days, the news highlights offer valuable insights that help young minds stay connected with the real world.

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • Quad Talks Terror: Jaishankar Urges Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism at US Meet

  • Thailand's Prime Minister suspended: Court suspends Paetongtarn Shinawatra over leaked phone call

  • Europe Heatwave 2025: France Shuts Schools, Italy Bans Outdoor Work Amid Record Temperatures

  • Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign Offers a New Model for Progressive Politics in the West

  • From DOGE To Threats Of Deportation: How Trump-Musk Bromance Turned Toxic

  • Father jumps off the Disney cruise ship to save his daughter, who fell overboard

Check:  Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day 

Question Of The Day

National School Assembly News Headlines

  • Indian Railways launches new ‘super app’ RailOne: Book IRCTC train tickets, track PNR, food, rail enquiry.
  • India to get above-normal rain in July, forecasts IMD
  • June GST collections 2025: Tax mop-up at Rs 1.85 lakh crore, up 6.2% on YoY

  • School bus strike threat in Maharashtra
    Operators and transporters are threatening an indefinite strike from July 2 over unfair e-challans (digital fines) issued without proper evidence and the lack of a formal school bus policy. If no action is taken, services for students may be halted.

  • Rajasthan Board mandates extra‑curriculars & yoga
    Starting July 1, RBSE requires all schools to include extra‑curricular activities, yoga, library sessions, and subject timing reorganisations. Clubs like Science Club and Child Rights Club are now compulsory, along with public‑health initiatives like Tuesday supplements and cleanliness drives.

  • Tamil Nadu enforces no‑caste‑markers in schools
    In a move to eliminate caste bias, TN schools have banned caste symbols (wristbands, rings), removed caste fields from records, rotated seating, installed complaint boxes, appointed welfare officers, and included anti–fake‑news sessions in assemblies.

  • NEP‐3–5 draft due mid‑July for public feedback
    An early draft of the curriculum and framework for classes 3‑5 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be released for public review around July 15. This includes experiential learning and a new holistic progress card system.

  • UP halts education‑official transfers during School Chalo Abhiyan
    The UP government will pause all transfers of Basic Shiksha Adhikaris until campaigns like School Chalo Abhiyan (July 1–15) are completed, ensuring consistent staff support during increased enrollment efforts.

Sports News Headlines

  • ICC T20I rankings: Mandhana No. 3 among batters, Bell fourth in bowling charts

  • No Bumrah, two spinners? India's training session hints at playing XI for 2nd Test

  • FIFA Club World Cup: Simone Inzaghi Hails 'Extraordinary' Al Hilal After Manchester City Upset

  • Does the slip cordon practising in warm-ups hint at India’s playing XI for Edgbaston?

  • Wimbledon 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard hits a tournament-record 153 mph serve against Taylor Fritz.

Thought Of The Day

Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.” – Jim Rohn

