School Assembly News Headlines Today 2nd July, 2025: Jaishankar Urges Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism at US Meet And Other Important Updates

International School Assembly News Headlines
Quad Talks Terror: Jaishankar Urges Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism at US Meet
Thailand's Prime Minister suspended: Court suspends Paetongtarn Shinawatra over leaked phone call
Europe Heatwave 2025: France Shuts Schools, Italy Bans Outdoor Work Amid Record Temperatures
Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign Offers a New Model for Progressive Politics in the West
From DOGE To Threats Of Deportation: How Trump-Musk Bromance Turned Toxic
Father jumps off the Disney cruise ship to save his daughter, who fell overboard
National School Assembly News Headlines
- Indian Railways launches new ‘super app’ RailOne: Book IRCTC train tickets, track PNR, food, rail enquiry.
- India to get above-normal rain in July, forecasts IMD
- June GST collections 2025: Tax mop-up at Rs 1.85 lakh crore, up 6.2% on YoY
School bus strike threat in Maharashtra
Operators and transporters are threatening an indefinite strike from July 2 over unfair e-challans (digital fines) issued without proper evidence and the lack of a formal school bus policy. If no action is taken, services for students may be halted.
Rajasthan Board mandates extra‑curriculars & yoga
Starting July 1, RBSE requires all schools to include extra‑curricular activities, yoga, library sessions, and subject timing reorganisations. Clubs like Science Club and Child Rights Club are now compulsory, along with public‑health initiatives like Tuesday supplements and cleanliness drives.
Tamil Nadu enforces no‑caste‑markers in schools
In a move to eliminate caste bias, TN schools have banned caste symbols (wristbands, rings), removed caste fields from records, rotated seating, installed complaint boxes, appointed welfare officers, and included anti–fake‑news sessions in assemblies.
NEP‐3–5 draft due mid‑July for public feedback
An early draft of the curriculum and framework for classes 3‑5 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be released for public review around July 15. This includes experiential learning and a new holistic progress card system.
UP halts education‑official transfers during School Chalo Abhiyan
The UP government will pause all transfers of Basic Shiksha Adhikaris until campaigns like School Chalo Abhiyan (July 1–15) are completed, ensuring consistent staff support during increased enrollment efforts.
Sports News Headlines
ICC T20I rankings: Mandhana No. 3 among batters, Bell fourth in bowling charts
No Bumrah, two spinners? India's training session hints at playing XI for 2nd Test
FIFA Club World Cup: Simone Inzaghi Hails 'Extraordinary' Al Hilal After Manchester City Upset
Does the slip cordon practising in warm-ups hint at India’s playing XI for Edgbaston?
Wimbledon 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard hits a tournament-record 153 mph serve against Taylor Fritz.
Thought Of The Day
“Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.” – Jim Rohn
