School Assembly News Headlines For (9 November): World Cup Aus vs Afg, Glenn Maxwell Double Hundred & Delhi Pollution

9 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

9th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular school event that’s organized in schools even today. Students and teachers gather on the school grounds in the morning for the assembly.

The format of the school assembly is not defined and varies from institution to institution, but the main activities remain the same everywhere. The principal speaks a few words, and news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun skits are also organized.

Prayers, yoga and physical activity can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help spread awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 9 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 9

1) Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana was appointed the Surveyor General of India, and Anurag Agarwal assumed the role of Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs.

2) BJP claimed that a CBI probe was ordered against TMC MP Mahua Moitra by the anti-graft panel.

3) Delhi schools ordered early winter break from November 9-18 due to rising air pollution.

4) The Bihar government planned to increase reservation to 75% to accommodate the majority of OBC and EBC populations.

5) PM Modi slammed Nitish Kumar’s crude remarks about women and birth control.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

The highest active volcano in Eurasia, Klyuchevskaya Sopka, recently erupted on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia. The Democratic Republic of Congo suffered the effects of ethnic conflict and tension between M23 rebels and the government resulting in mass displacement of people. Chile became the 95th member of the International Solar Alliance which works to promote solar energy. G7 nations announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Japan. Israel’s ground forces hunted Hamas terrorists hiding in the underground tunnels. The US warned that the reoccupation of Gaza was “not good” for the Israeli people.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets in match 39. Glenn Maxwell scripted history with one of the greatest knocks in ODI cricket. Australia was 91-7 in 19 overs, but Maxwell hit a double century and managed to successfully chase the target of 292 single-handedly. Shubman Gill overtook Babar Azam as the number 1 ODI batsman in the world. Manchester City advanced to the round of 16 after beating Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

Important Days on 9 November

World Usability Day

National Legal Services Day

Uttarakhand Foundation Day

World Freedom Day

World Quality Day

Thought of the Day

“We cannot expect people to have respect for law and order until we teach respect to those we have entrusted to enforce those laws.”

― Hunter S. Thompson