SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Officer Assistant Manager Mains Call Letter @sebi.gov.in

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card of Phase 2 for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). Candidates, who are qualified in SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam, can download SEBI Phase 2 Admit Card from the official website of SEBI i.e. sebi.gov.in. SEBI Phase 2 Admit Card Link is available from 05 February to 27 February 2021.

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download SEBI Mains Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can check their exam date, time and venue on their SEBI Officer Phase 2 Admit Card.

SEBI Phase 2 Mock Test PDF

How to Download SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of SEBI - https://www.sebi.gov.in/ Click on ‘Careers’ Link, given at the bottom of the homepage of SEBI It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on “SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020 - Download of Call Letter for Phase II”Now, click on ‘Call Letter (Click here to download Call Letter)’ A new page will open where you need to login using your ‘Enter your Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password/Date of Birth’ Download SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Call Letter

SEBI Phase 2 Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Cut Off Weightage All streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills 3 100 60 minutes 30% 1/3rd General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics 50 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Legal, Engineering Stream (Civil & Electrical) and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce

There will be negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer. The aggregate passing marks for the exam is 40%.

SEBI Phase 2 Syllabus

Paper 1 English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills : The paper on English shall be framed in a

manner to assess the writing skills including expression and understanding of the topic. The Paper shall include

Questions on essay writing, précis writing and comprehension etc. Candidates will have to type answers with the

help of the key-board of the computer.



Commerce & Accountancy

a) Accounting as a financial information system;

b) Accounting Standards with specific reference to Accounting for Depreciation, Inventories, Revenue Recognition, Fixed Assets, Foreign Exchange Transactions, Investments.

c) Cash Flow Statement, Fund flow statement, Financial statement analysis; Ratio analysis;

d) Accounting for Share Capital Transactions including Bonus Shares, Right Shares.

e) Employees Stock Option and Buy-Back of Securities.

f) Preparation and Presentation of Company Final Accounts.

Management

a) Management: its nature and scope; The Management Processes; Planning, Organization, Staffing, Directing and Controlling;

b) The Role of a Manager in an Organization. Leadership: The Tasks of a Leader;

c) Leadership Styles; Leadership Theories; A successful Leader versus an effective Leader.

d) Human Resource Development: Concept of HRD; Goals of HRD;

e) Motivation, Morale and Incentives: Theories of Motivation; How Managers Motivate; Concept of Morale; Factors determining morale; Role of Incentives in Building up Morale.

f) Communication: Steps in the Communication Process; Communication Channels; Oral versus Written Communication; Verbal versus non-verbal Communication; upward, downward and lateral communication; Barriers to Communication, Role of Information Technology.

Finance

1) Financial System

a) Role and Functions of Regulatory bodies in Financial Sector.

2) Financial Markets

a) Primary and Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity, etc.), functions, instruments, recent

developments.

3) General Topics

a) Basics of Derivatives: Forward, Futures and Swap

b) Recent Developments in the Financial Sector

c) Financial Inclusion- use of technology

d) Alternate source of finance, private and social cost-benefit, Public-Private Partnership

e) Direct and Indirect taxes; Non-tax sources of Revenue, GST, Finance Commission, Fiscal Policy, Fiscal

Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM),

f) Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components and

trends.

Costing

1. Overview of Cost and Management Accounting - Introduction to Cost and Management Accounting, Objectives and Scope of Cost and Management Accounting.

2. Methods of Costing - Single Output/ Unit Costing, Job Costing, Batch Costing, Contract Costing, Process/ Operation Costing, Costing of Service Sectors.

3. Basics of Cost Control and Analysis - (i) Standard Costing, (ii) Marginal Costing, (iii) Budget and Budgetary Control.

4. Lean System and Innovation:-

a) Introduction to Lean System

b) Just-in-Time (JIT)

Candidates who would qualify in the phase 2 exam shall be called for interview.

SEBI Phase 1 was conducted on 17 January 2021 and the result was announced on 28 January 2021.