SECL Recruitment 2021 for 428 Operator Posts, Download Notice @secl-cil.in

SECL Recruitment 2021 Notification Download: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL),a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a departmental notification for recruitment to the post of Dumper operator (T) Grade-D, Dozer Operator (T) Grade-D, Pay Loader Operator (T) Grade-D, Shovel Operator (T) Grade-D & Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (T) Grade-D on secl-cil.in. Eligible and interested working candidates can apply for SECL Operator Recruitment 2021 on or before 07 July 2021.
SECL Operator Notification Download PDF
Important Dates
- Last Date for submission of application - 07 July 2021
- Last Date for submitting second copy of application - 14 July 2021
- Closing Date for submission of Hard Copy - 22 July 2021
SECL Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 428
- Dumper Operator - 296
- Dozer Operator - 60
- Pay Loader Operator - 26
- Shovel Operator - 23
- Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (TR) - 23
Eligibility Criteria for SECL Operator Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Dumper Operator, Dozer Operator - Class- VIII with valid Transport License or HMV Licence. Any permanent employee with 1-year service
- Pay Loader Operator - Class- VIII with valid Transport License or HMV Licence. Any permanent employee with 2 years service
- Shovel Operator - 10th passed. Any permanent employee with 2 years service
- Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (TR) - 10th passed and with valid Transport License or HMV Licence.Any permanent employee with 2 years service
Check more details on eligibility in the PDF link
How to Apply for SECL Operator Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can check the mode of application through the PDF given above and send the application on or before 07 July 2021.