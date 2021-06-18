Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SECL Recruitment 2021 for 428 Operator Posts, Download Notice @secl-cil.in

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL),a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a notification for various Operator Posts. Details Here

Created On: Jun 18, 2021 13:33 IST
SECL Recruitment 2021
SECL Recruitment 2021 Notification Download: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL),a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a departmental notification for recruitment to the post of Dumper operator (T) Grade-D, Dozer Operator (T) Grade-D, Pay Loader Operator (T) Grade-D, Shovel Operator (T) Grade-D & Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (T) Grade-D  on secl-cil.in. Eligible and interested working candidates can apply for SECL Operator Recruitment 2021 on or before 07 July 2021.

Important Dates

  • Last Date for submission of application - 07 July 2021
  • Last Date for submitting second copy of application - 14 July 2021
  • Closing Date for submission of Hard Copy - 22 July 2021

SECL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 428

  1. Dumper Operator - 296
  2. Dozer Operator - 60
  3. Pay Loader Operator - 26
  4. Shovel Operator - 23
  5. Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (TR) - 23

Eligibility Criteria for SECL Operator Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  1. Dumper Operator, Dozer Operator - Class- VIII with valid Transport License or HMV Licence. Any permanent employee with 1-year service
  2.  Pay Loader Operator - Class- VIII with valid Transport License or HMV Licence. Any permanent employee with 2 years service
  3. Shovel Operator - 10th passed. Any permanent employee with 2 years service
  4. Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (TR) - 10th passed and with valid Transport License or HMV Licence.Any permanent employee with 2 years service

Check more details on eligibility in the PDF link

How to Apply for SECL Operator Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can check the mode of application through the PDF given above and send the application on or before 07 July 2021.

 

