SECL Recruitment 2021 for 428 Operator Posts, Download Notice @secl-cil.in

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL),a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a notification for various Operator Posts. Details Here

SECL Recruitment 2021 Notification Download: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL),a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a departmental notification for recruitment to the post of Dumper operator (T) Grade-D, Dozer Operator (T) Grade-D, Pay Loader Operator (T) Grade-D, Shovel Operator (T) Grade-D & Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (T) Grade-D on secl-cil.in. Eligible and interested working candidates can apply for SECL Operator Recruitment 2021 on or before 07 July 2021.

SECL Operator Notification Download PDF

SECL Website

Important Dates

Last Date for submission of application - 07 July 2021

Last Date for submitting second copy of application - 14 July 2021

Closing Date for submission of Hard Copy - 22 July 2021

SECL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 428

Dumper Operator - 296 Dozer Operator - 60 Pay Loader Operator - 26 Shovel Operator - 23 Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (TR) - 23

Eligibility Criteria for SECL Operator Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Dumper Operator, Dozer Operator - Class- VIII with valid Transport License or HMV Licence. Any permanent employee with 1-year service Pay Loader Operator - Class- VIII with valid Transport License or HMV Licence. Any permanent employee with 2 years service Shovel Operator - 10th passed. Any permanent employee with 2 years service Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator (TR) - 10th passed and with valid Transport License or HMV Licence.Any permanent employee with 2 years service

Check more details on eligibility in the PDF link

How to Apply for SECL Operator Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can check the mode of application through the PDF given above and send the application on or before 07 July 2021.