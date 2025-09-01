IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Who are the Top 10 Oldest People Ever to Live in the World? Check Here the List!

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 1, 2025, 14:31 IST

The world’s oldest people, known as supercentenarians, have lived beyond 110 years, with Jeanne Calment holding the record at 122. From France to Japan, these remarkable individuals witnessed historic transformations, from world wars to the digital age. Their extraordinary longevity reflects resilience, lifestyle, and timeless human stories across generations.

Who are the Top 10 Oldest People Ever to Live in the World?
Who are the Top 10 Oldest People Ever to Live in the World?

The phenomenon of human longevity has existed for hundreds of years. But there is always one question arises in our minds: Why do some people live so much longer than the rest of the people? Is it in their genes, or their lifestyle, or do they have simply luck for their long life in the world? 

As we know that the global life expectancy for today is around 73 years, but there is also a rare group of people who are well-known as “supercentenarians”. Which means they can manage to live beyond 110 years also with even cross 120 years.

From the earlier times, there have been issues for those who have lived for a long time, and this can create doubtful. But, in recent years, Gerontology Research Group (GRG) and Guinness World Records have managed reliable data for the Oldest People who have ever lived in the World.

You will be surprised to know that among the top 10 Oldest People, most of these record-holders are women. 

But beyond numbers, what makes their lives truly remarkable is the span of history they experienced—witnessing events from the invention of aeroplanes to the digital revolution.

In this article, we will explore the top 10 Oldest People Ever to Live in the World.

Top 10 Oldest People to Live in the World

Rank

Name

Birth Date

Death Date

Age

Country

1

Jeanne Calment

21 Feb 1875

4 Aug 1997

122 years, 164 days

France

2

Kane Tanaka

2 Jan 1903

19 Apr 2022

119 years, 107 days

Japan

3

Sarah Knauss

24 Sep 1880

30 Dec 1999

119 years, 97 days

United States

4

Lucile Randon

11 Feb 1904

17 Jan 2023

118 years, 340 days

France

5

Nabi Tajima

4 Aug 1900

21 Apr 2018

117 years, 260 days

Japan

6

Marie-Louise Meilleur

29 Aug 1880

16 Apr 1998

117 years, 230 days

Canada

7

Violet Brown

10 Mar 1900

15 Sep 2017

117 years, 189 days

Jamaica

8

Maria Branyas

4 Mar 1907

19 Aug 2024

117 years, 168 days

Spain

9

Emma Morano

29 Nov 1899

15 Apr 2017

117 years, 137 days

Italy

10

Chiyo Miyako

2 May 1901

22 Jul 2018

117 years, 81 days

Japan

Data Source: Guinness World Records

Brief overview of the Top Oldest People Ever to Live in the World 

Jeanne Calment – The Record Holder

5c2bbb13240000c5018c8bef

Source: huffpost

Jeanne Calment, who is the oldest person in the world and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest living person in the world. She lived around 122 years and 164 days. She was born in 1875 in France and she lived for three centuries. She has also witnessed everything from the first automobile to the rise of the internet

Kane Tanaka – Japan’s Pride

dMZPPIR0EStkXRdm

Source: x.com/Guinness World Records@GWR

Kane Tanaka was the second-oldest person ever to live in the world and held a Guinese world record for living 119 years and 107 days. She was born in 1903 in Japan, and she witnessed the transformation of Japan into a modern global power. In her free time, she used to enjoy games, puzzles and like chocolate.

Sarah Knauss – America’s Longest-Living Citizen

Knauss_at_the_age_of_117.

Source: gerontology.fandom

Sarah Knauss of the U.S. reached 119 years and 97 days. Famous for her calm, cheerful nature, she believed in living without stress, eating simple meals, and staying socially connected.

Jiroemon Kimura – The Oldest Verified Man

KimuraJ

Source: longeviquest

While women dominate the list, Jiroemon Kimura of Japan became the oldest verified man ever, living 116 years and 54 days. His life spanned from the late 19th century into the digital age, making him a witness to dramatic global change.

Conclusion

These individual who lived for a long time and more than a century has witnessed many wars, revolutions, scientific breakthroughs and technological transformations that re-shaped the world in their presence of them only. Their lives serve as living histories, reminding us that longevity isn’t just about years—it’s about the stories, wisdom, and resilience carried across generations.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News