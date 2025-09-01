The phenomenon of human longevity has existed for hundreds of years. But there is always one question arises in our minds: Why do some people live so much longer than the rest of the people? Is it in their genes, or their lifestyle, or do they have simply luck for their long life in the world?
As we know that the global life expectancy for today is around 73 years, but there is also a rare group of people who are well-known as “supercentenarians”. Which means they can manage to live beyond 110 years also with even cross 120 years.
From the earlier times, there have been issues for those who have lived for a long time, and this can create doubtful. But, in recent years, Gerontology Research Group (GRG) and Guinness World Records have managed reliable data for the Oldest People who have ever lived in the World.
You will be surprised to know that among the top 10 Oldest People, most of these record-holders are women.
But beyond numbers, what makes their lives truly remarkable is the span of history they experienced—witnessing events from the invention of aeroplanes to the digital revolution.
In this article, we will explore the top 10 Oldest People Ever to Live in the World.
Top 10 Oldest People to Live in the World
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Birth Date
|
Death Date
|
Age
|
Country
|
1
|
Jeanne Calment
|
21 Feb 1875
|
4 Aug 1997
|
122 years, 164 days
|
France
|
2
|
Kane Tanaka
|
2 Jan 1903
|
19 Apr 2022
|
119 years, 107 days
|
Japan
|
3
|
Sarah Knauss
|
24 Sep 1880
|
30 Dec 1999
|
119 years, 97 days
|
United States
|
4
|
Lucile Randon
|
11 Feb 1904
|
17 Jan 2023
|
118 years, 340 days
|
France
|
5
|
Nabi Tajima
|
4 Aug 1900
|
21 Apr 2018
|
117 years, 260 days
|
Japan
|
6
|
Marie-Louise Meilleur
|
29 Aug 1880
|
16 Apr 1998
|
117 years, 230 days
|
Canada
|
7
|
Violet Brown
|
10 Mar 1900
|
15 Sep 2017
|
117 years, 189 days
|
Jamaica
|
8
|
Maria Branyas
|
4 Mar 1907
|
19 Aug 2024
|
117 years, 168 days
|
Spain
|
9
|
Emma Morano
|
29 Nov 1899
|
15 Apr 2017
|
117 years, 137 days
|
Italy
|
10
|
Chiyo Miyako
|
2 May 1901
|
22 Jul 2018
|
117 years, 81 days
|
Japan
Data Source: Guinness World Records
Brief overview of the Top Oldest People Ever to Live in the World
Jeanne Calment – The Record Holder
Source: huffpost
Jeanne Calment, who is the oldest person in the world and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest living person in the world. She lived around 122 years and 164 days. She was born in 1875 in France and she lived for three centuries. She has also witnessed everything from the first automobile to the rise of the internet
Kane Tanaka – Japan’s Pride
Source: x.com/Guinness World Records@GWR
Kane Tanaka was the second-oldest person ever to live in the world and held a Guinese world record for living 119 years and 107 days. She was born in 1903 in Japan, and she witnessed the transformation of Japan into a modern global power. In her free time, she used to enjoy games, puzzles and like chocolate.
Sarah Knauss – America’s Longest-Living Citizen
Source: gerontology.fandom
Sarah Knauss of the U.S. reached 119 years and 97 days. Famous for her calm, cheerful nature, she believed in living without stress, eating simple meals, and staying socially connected.
Jiroemon Kimura – The Oldest Verified Man
Source: longeviquest
While women dominate the list, Jiroemon Kimura of Japan became the oldest verified man ever, living 116 years and 54 days. His life spanned from the late 19th century into the digital age, making him a witness to dramatic global change.
Conclusion
These individual who lived for a long time and more than a century has witnessed many wars, revolutions, scientific breakthroughs and technological transformations that re-shaped the world in their presence of them only. Their lives serve as living histories, reminding us that longevity isn’t just about years—it’s about the stories, wisdom, and resilience carried across generations.
