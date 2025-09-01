The phenomenon of human longevity has existed for hundreds of years. But there is always one question arises in our minds: Why do some people live so much longer than the rest of the people? Is it in their genes, or their lifestyle, or do they have simply luck for their long life in the world? As we know that the global life expectancy for today is around 73 years, but there is also a rare group of people who are well-known as “supercentenarians”. Which means they can manage to live beyond 110 years also with even cross 120 years. From the earlier times, there have been issues for those who have lived for a long time, and this can create doubtful. But, in recent years, Gerontology Research Group (GRG) and Guinness World Records have managed reliable data for the Oldest People who have ever lived in the World.

You will be surprised to know that among the top 10 Oldest People, most of these record-holders are women. But beyond numbers, what makes their lives truly remarkable is the span of history they experienced—witnessing events from the invention of aeroplanes to the digital revolution. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Oldest People Ever to Live in the World. Top 10 Oldest People to Live in the World Rank Name Birth Date Death Date Age Country 1 Jeanne Calment 21 Feb 1875 4 Aug 1997 122 years, 164 days France 2 Kane Tanaka 2 Jan 1903 19 Apr 2022 119 years, 107 days Japan 3 Sarah Knauss 24 Sep 1880 30 Dec 1999 119 years, 97 days United States 4 Lucile Randon 11 Feb 1904 17 Jan 2023 118 years, 340 days France 5 Nabi Tajima 4 Aug 1900 21 Apr 2018 117 years, 260 days Japan 6 Marie-Louise Meilleur 29 Aug 1880 16 Apr 1998 117 years, 230 days Canada 7 Violet Brown 10 Mar 1900 15 Sep 2017 117 years, 189 days Jamaica 8 Maria Branyas 4 Mar 1907 19 Aug 2024 117 years, 168 days Spain 9 Emma Morano 29 Nov 1899 15 Apr 2017 117 years, 137 days Italy 10 Chiyo Miyako 2 May 1901 22 Jul 2018 117 years, 81 days Japan

Data Source: Guinness World Records Brief overview of the Top Oldest People Ever to Live in the World Jeanne Calment – The Record Holder Source: huffpost

Jeanne Calment, who is the oldest person in the world and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest living person in the world. She lived around 122 years and 164 days. She was born in 1875 in France and she lived for three centuries. She has also witnessed everything from the first automobile to the rise of the internet Kane Tanaka – Japan’s Pride Source: x.com/Guinness World Records@GWR Kane Tanaka was the second-oldest person ever to live in the world and held a Guinese world record for living 119 years and 107 days. She was born in 1903 in Japan, and she witnessed the transformation of Japan into a modern global power. In her free time, she used to enjoy games, puzzles and like chocolate.