FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Registration Live, Apply Until 30 September at nmc.org.in

Sep 1, 2025, 13:49 IST

FMGE 2025 eligibility certificate applications live. Candidates can visit the official website nmc.oirg in to apply for the eligibility certificate before the upcoming screening test. 

FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Registration Live
FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate: The National Medical Commission has opened the window for students to apply for FMGE 2025 eligibility certificates today, September 1, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for FMGE 2025 exams can apply for their eligibility certificate through the link available on the official website. 

The last date for students to apply for FMGE 2025 is September 30, 2025. The Eligibility certificate for FMGE 2025 is a mandatory document for students applying for the screening test. 

FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application - Click Here

FMGE 2025 Exam Schedule

FMGE December 2025 exams are scheduled to be held on 17th January 2026 as per the NMC calendar issued. Candidates applying for the December session exams must make sure they apply for their eligibility certificate before hand. 

Steps to Apply for FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate

The link for students to apply for FMGE eligibility certificate is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMC

Step 2: Click on the FMGE eligibility certificate notification

Step 3: Click on the application link provided

Step 4: Click on eligibility certificate login/ registration

Step 5: Enter the user name and password

Step 6: Fill out all necessary details

Step 7: Save and submit 

