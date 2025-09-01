FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Registration Live, Apply Until 30 September at nmc.org.in

FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate: The National Medical Commission has opened the window for students to apply for FMGE 2025 eligibility certificates today, September 1, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for FMGE 2025 exams can apply for their eligibility certificate through the link available on the official website.
The last date for students to apply for FMGE 2025 is September 30, 2025. The Eligibility certificate for FMGE 2025 is a mandatory document for students applying for the screening test.
FMGE 2025 Exam Schedule
FMGE December 2025 exams are scheduled to be held on 17th January 2026 as per the NMC calendar issued. Candidates applying for the December session exams must make sure they apply for their eligibility certificate before hand.
Steps to Apply for FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate
The link for students to apply for FMGE eligibility certificate is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NMC
Step 2: Click on the FMGE eligibility certificate notification
Step 3: Click on the application link provided
Step 4: Click on eligibility certificate login/ registration
Step 5: Enter the user name and password
Step 6: Fill out all necessary details
Step 7: Save and submit
