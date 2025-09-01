FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Registration Live, Apply Until 30 September at nmc.org.in

FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate: The National Medical Commission has opened the window for students to apply for FMGE 2025 eligibility certificates today, September 1, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for FMGE 2025 exams can apply for their eligibility certificate through the link available on the official website.

The last date for students to apply for FMGE 2025 is September 30, 2025. The Eligibility certificate for FMGE 2025 is a mandatory document for students applying for the screening test.

FMGE 2025 Exam Schedule

FMGE December 2025 exams are scheduled to be held on 17th January 2026 as per the NMC calendar issued. Candidates applying for the December session exams must make sure they apply for their eligibility certificate before hand.