SECR Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota, 26 Vacancies Notified in South East Central Railway for Group C Posts, Apply Online @secr.indianrailways.gov.in

SECR Recruitment 2021: South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts through Sports Quota in 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level-2 or 3, Level4 and Level-5 against the notification [No. P-HQ/RRC/798/Sports Quota 2020-21/ 83]. Candidates willing to apply under sports quota can apply through the online mode at secr.indianrailways.gov.in latest by 23 February 2021.

Around 26 vacancies will be selected through the sports quota. The last date for submission of online application is 23 February 2020. Candidates can refer to this article to know the eligibility criteria, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 23 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 23 February 2021

Vacancy Details for SECR Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota

Group C - 26 Posts

SECR Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Level 2 and Level 3 - 12th for non-technical posts or 10th with ITI for technical posts.

Level 4 - Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university. OR 1st Year BSc. (Physics) or 12th(+2stage) in Science (Physics or Maths). OR 12th(+2stage) with Stenography (Hindi or English as per scheduled standards for recruitment in Rlys.) etc

Level-5 - Graduation in any discipline or equivalent.

Download SECR Recruitment 2021 Official Notification against Sports Quota

Pay Scale for SECR Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota-6th CPC's Pay band-5200-20200

Age Limit for SECR Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota- 18 to 25 years only

Sports Norms for Recruitment: -

Categorization of international championships:-

Category-A -Olympic Games (Senior Category).

Category-B - World Cup (Juniorryouth/Senior Category), World Championships (Junior/Senior Category), Asian Games (Senior Category), Commonwealth Games (Senior Category), Youth Olympics, Devis Cup (Tennis), Champions Trophy (Hockey), Thomas CupAIber Cup (Badminton).

Category-C - Commonwealth Championships (Junior/Senior Category), Asian Championships/Asia Cup (Junior/Senior Category), South Asian Federations (SAF) Gaines (Senior Category), USIC (World Railways) Championships (Senior Category), World University Games.

Selection Criteria for SECR Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota

Selection will be based on performance in sports trials and documents verification to be conducted and finalized by a nominated selection committee. The venue and date for trials, documents verir]cation etc. will be intimated through the website only to the eligible candidates. Candidates are advised to visit given website regularly for getting all updates.

How to apply for SECR Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota

Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at secr.indianrailways.gov.in latest by 23 February 2021.

Application Fee for SECR Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota