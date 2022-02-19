SECR Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota, Applications invited for 21 Group C Posts

SECR Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released against Sports Quota. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

SECR Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota: South East Central Railway (SECR) has released a notification for sports quota. Candidates holding a qualification can apply to the post of Group C latest by 5 March 2022. Candidates can download South East Central Railway recruitment 2022 notification from the official website of SECR.i.e.secr.indianrailways.gov.in. All interested athletes who had participated in sports/ games like Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basket Ball, Boxing, Cross Country, Handball, Hockey, Kho-Kho & Table Tennis can apply to the said posts.

Selected candidates will be appointed to Bilaspur Division in the pay scale of 7th CPC pay matrix Level 2 or Level 3, Level 4 & Level 5. Candidates are advised to scroll down for SECR recruitment 2022 to the eligibility, selection criteria, and other details. Incomplete applications received after the last date will be rejected.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 March 2022

SECR Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota Vacancy Details

Sports Persons - 21 Posts

SECR Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification & Age Limit: Candidates can refer to the official notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

SECR Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interviews.

Download SECR Recruitment 2022 Notification against Sports Quota

How to apply for SECR Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode on or before 3 March 2022. Candidates are advised to check official notification for more details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others.

