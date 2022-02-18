JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

IRMS Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): Vacancy, Eligibility, Pattern, Syllabus, Salary

IRMS Recruitment 2022 Notification Released. Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Pattern, Syllabus, Salary and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 18, 2022 16:43 IST
IRMS Recruitment 2022
IRMS Recruitment 2022

IRMS Recruitment 2022: Indian Railways has released a detailed notification for IRMS i.e. Indian Railway Management Services Recruitment 2022 in the Gazette of India. As per the notice, the Indian railways will recruit these vacancies in Group A Category for recruitment through the civil services exam.

Indian Railways has implemented a common cadre IRMS i.e. Indian Railway Management System by abolishing the existing cadre comprising eight services. Information about this change has been given through gazette notification. This cadre has been created by the Ministry of Railways to eliminate departmentalism in the Railways. Now only two departments will work in this cadre- Railway Protection Force and 2- Medical Services Department.

According to the notice, the Government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022 Out of which, 06 vacancies have been reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD). Earlier, a total of 861 vacancies were tentatively announced through CSE 2022 Notice dated 02.02.2022 now stands modified to 1011.

Eligibility conditions etc. for recruitment to the IRMS, Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022 will be the same as indicated in the Notice of the Civil Services Examination- 2022 published on 02.02.2022. Therefore, those who have already applied for the Civil Services (Prel.) Examination- 2022, are not required to apply afresh. 

On the other side, As per the gazetted notification, a total of 5166 fresh vacancies will be recruited in different departments. Candidates can check the detailed information about IRMS Recruitment 2022 below including Vacancy, Eligibility, Pattern, Syllabus, and Salary. 

IRMS Notification 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates
IRMS Recruitment 2022 Official Notification 15 February 2022
Starting date of IRMS Recruitment 2022 Online Application to be notified
Last date of of IRMS Recruitment 2022 Online Application to be notified
IRMS Prelims Admit Card 2022 to be notified
IRMS Prelims Exam 2022 to be notified
IRMS Mains Exam 2022 to be notified
IRMS Interview 2022 to be notified

IRMS Notification 2022 Vacancy & Salary Details

According to the notice, 50% of Vacancies are to be filled through Civil Services Exam while the remaining posts will be filled by the promotion through the selection as specified in Schedule II.

Grades of Duty Post

Designation

 

No. Of Vacancies

Salary

Railways

Railway Board

Apex

--

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Member, Director General

7

level 17

(Rs. 225000)

HAG+

General Manager

AdditionalMember

59

level 16 (Rs.205400- 224400)

HAG

Principal Chief Manager

Principal Executive Director

139

level-15 (Rs.182200- 224100)

Senior Grade Administrative

Chief Manager

Executive Director

791

level 14 (Rs. 144200- 218200)

Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG)

Deputy Chief Manager

Director

2325 #

Up to 30%

of total posts of Senior Time Scale and above will be in Non Functional Selection Grade

level 13 (Rs. 123100- 215900)

Junior Grade Administrative

Deputy Chief Manager

Not Applicable

 

level 12 (Rs. 78800- 209200)

Senior Time Scale

Senior Manager or Divisional Manger

Not Applicable

1395

Level 11 (Rs. 67700- 208700)

Junior Time Scale

Assistant Manager

Not Applicable

450

Level 10 (Rs. 56100- 177500)

IRMS Notification 2022 Eligibility Criteria

It is expected that the board will release the official website on its website. On the basis of UPSC Civil Services Exam Eligibility, The IRMS age limit is expected to be between 21 to 30 years. There will be age relaxation as per government norms. 

IRMS Exam Pattern

It is expected that the IRMS Exams are to be conducted through offline mode. i.e. prelims, Mains and Interview. IRMS Prelims Exam will have two objective papers whereas the Mains exam will tentatively have 2 descriptive papers. There will be 250 MCQ and answers to be filled in OMR Sheet provided. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of ⅓rd mark.

Papers No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks
Paper 1 (General Studies & Engineering Aptitude) 100 2 hours 200
Paper 2 (Engineering Discipline) 150 3 hours 300
Total 250  5 hours 600 marks

IRMS Main Exam Pattern 

IRMS Mains Exam will have two papers from the opted Engineering discipline (Civil Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering). There will be 8 questions out of which candidates will have to attempt 5 questions. There will be no negative marking. The language of the exam will be English Only. Candidates can check the exam pattern below. 

IRMS Mains Exam Pattern 2022
Papers No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks
Paper 1 (Engineering Discipline) 5 out of 8 Optional  3 hours 300
Paper 2 (Engineering Discipline) 5 out of 8 Optional 3 hours 300
Total 10 Questions 6 hours 600 marks

IRMS Interview 

Those who will be selected in the main exam will be called for an interview round which will be of 200 marks. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their Suitability, Mental caliber or Mental alertness, Leadership Qualities, Initiative & Intellectual Curiosity, Mental & Physical energy and Other social traits and interesting current affairs.

IRMS Appointment 

Probation - Candidates recruited to IRMS will be on probation for a period of two years during which they
will undergo training for 02 years. If the period of training has to be extended in any case due to the training
having not been completed satisfactorily the total period of probation will be correspondingly extended. Even if
the work during the period of probation in the working is found not to be satisfactory, the total period of
probation will be extended as considered. 

 Training - All the probationers will be required to undergo training for a period of 02 years in accordance
with the prescribed training syllabus for the particular Service/post at such places and in such manner and pass
such examination during this period as the Government may determine from time to time.

Termination of appointment –The appointment of probationers can be terminated by three months’ notice in writing on either side during the period of probation. 

2. If in the opinion of the Government, the work or conduct of a probationer is unsatisfactory or shows that he
is unlikely to become efficient. Government may discharge him forthwith or may revert him to his substantive
post, if any.

3. Failure to pass the departmental examinations may result in termination of services. Failure to pass the
examination in Hindi or an approved standard within the period of probation shall involve liability to
termination of services

4. Confirmation - On the satisfactory completion of the period of probation and on passing all the prescribed
department and Hindi examinations, the probationer will be confirmed in the Junior Scale of the Service if they
are considered fit for appointment in all respects.

 

FAQ

What is the age limit required for IRMS Recruitment 2022?

21 to 30 years.

What is the qualification required for IRMS Recruitment 2022?

Bachelor's degree in any discipline of Engineering from a recognised institute.

What is the Exam Frequency of UPSC IRMS Recruitment 2022?

Once in a year.

How many vacancies will be recruited through UPSC IRMS Recruitment 2022?

5166.

What is the full form of IRMS?

The full form of IRMS is Indian Railway Management Service Examination.

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.