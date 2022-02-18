IRMS Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): Vacancy, Eligibility, Pattern, Syllabus, Salary

IRMS Recruitment 2022: Indian Railways has released a detailed notification for IRMS i.e. Indian Railway Management Services Recruitment 2022 in the Gazette of India. As per the notice, the Indian railways will recruit these vacancies in Group A Category for recruitment through the civil services exam.

Indian Railways has implemented a common cadre IRMS i.e. Indian Railway Management System by abolishing the existing cadre comprising eight services. Information about this change has been given through gazette notification. This cadre has been created by the Ministry of Railways to eliminate departmentalism in the Railways. Now only two departments will work in this cadre- Railway Protection Force and 2- Medical Services Department.

According to the notice, the Government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022 Out of which, 06 vacancies have been reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD). Earlier, a total of 861 vacancies were tentatively announced through CSE 2022 Notice dated 02.02.2022 now stands modified to 1011.

Eligibility conditions etc. for recruitment to the IRMS, Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022 will be the same as indicated in the Notice of the Civil Services Examination- 2022 published on 02.02.2022. Therefore, those who have already applied for the Civil Services (Prel.) Examination- 2022, are not required to apply afresh.

On the other side, As per the gazetted notification, a total of 5166 fresh vacancies will be recruited in different departments. Candidates can check the detailed information about IRMS Recruitment 2022 below including Vacancy, Eligibility, Pattern, Syllabus, and Salary.

IRMS Notification 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates IRMS Recruitment 2022 Official Notification 15 February 2022 Starting date of IRMS Recruitment 2022 Online Application to be notified Last date of of IRMS Recruitment 2022 Online Application to be notified IRMS Prelims Admit Card 2022 to be notified IRMS Prelims Exam 2022 to be notified IRMS Mains Exam 2022 to be notified IRMS Interview 2022 to be notified

IRMS Notification 2022 Vacancy & Salary Details

According to the notice, 50% of Vacancies are to be filled through Civil Services Exam while the remaining posts will be filled by the promotion through the selection as specified in Schedule II.

Grades of Duty Post Designation No. Of Vacancies Salary Railways Railway Board Apex -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Member, Director General 7 level 17 (Rs. 225000) HAG+ General Manager AdditionalMember 59 level 16 (Rs.205400- 224400) HAG Principal Chief Manager Principal Executive Director 139 level-15 (Rs.182200- 224100) Senior Grade Administrative Chief Manager Executive Director 791 level 14 (Rs. 144200- 218200) Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG) Deputy Chief Manager Director 2325 # Up to 30% of total posts of Senior Time Scale and above will be in Non Functional Selection Grade level 13 (Rs. 123100- 215900) Junior Grade Administrative Deputy Chief Manager Not Applicable level 12 (Rs. 78800- 209200) Senior Time Scale Senior Manager or Divisional Manger Not Applicable 1395 Level 11 (Rs. 67700- 208700) Junior Time Scale Assistant Manager Not Applicable 450 Level 10 (Rs. 56100- 177500)

IRMS Notification 2022 Eligibility Criteria

It is expected that the board will release the official website on its website. On the basis of UPSC Civil Services Exam Eligibility, The IRMS age limit is expected to be between 21 to 30 years. There will be age relaxation as per government norms.

IRMS Exam Pattern

It is expected that the IRMS Exams are to be conducted through offline mode. i.e. prelims, Mains and Interview. IRMS Prelims Exam will have two objective papers whereas the Mains exam will tentatively have 2 descriptive papers. There will be 250 MCQ and answers to be filled in OMR Sheet provided. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of ⅓rd mark.

Papers No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper 1 (General Studies & Engineering Aptitude) 100 2 hours 200 Paper 2 (Engineering Discipline) 150 3 hours 300 Total 250 5 hours 600 marks

IRMS Main Exam Pattern

IRMS Mains Exam will have two papers from the opted Engineering discipline (Civil Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering). There will be 8 questions out of which candidates will have to attempt 5 questions. There will be no negative marking. The language of the exam will be English Only. Candidates can check the exam pattern below.

IRMS Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Papers No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper 1 (Engineering Discipline) 5 out of 8 Optional 3 hours 300 Paper 2 (Engineering Discipline) 5 out of 8 Optional 3 hours 300 Total 10 Questions 6 hours 600 marks IRMS Interview Those who will be selected in the main exam will be called for an interview round which will be of 200 marks. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their Suitability, Mental caliber or Mental alertness, Leadership Qualities, Initiative & Intellectual Curiosity, Mental & Physical energy and Other social traits and interesting current affairs.

IRMS Appointment

Probation - Candidates recruited to IRMS will be on probation for a period of two years during which they

will undergo training for 02 years. If the period of training has to be extended in any case due to the training

having not been completed satisfactorily the total period of probation will be correspondingly extended. Even if

the work during the period of probation in the working is found not to be satisfactory, the total period of

probation will be extended as considered.

Training - All the probationers will be required to undergo training for a period of 02 years in accordance

with the prescribed training syllabus for the particular Service/post at such places and in such manner and pass

such examination during this period as the Government may determine from time to time.

Termination of appointment –The appointment of probationers can be terminated by three months’ notice in writing on either side during the period of probation.

2. If in the opinion of the Government, the work or conduct of a probationer is unsatisfactory or shows that he

is unlikely to become efficient. Government may discharge him forthwith or may revert him to his substantive

post, if any.

3. Failure to pass the departmental examinations may result in termination of services. Failure to pass the

examination in Hindi or an approved standard within the period of probation shall involve liability to

termination of services

4. Confirmation - On the satisfactory completion of the period of probation and on passing all the prescribed

department and Hindi examinations, the probationer will be confirmed in the Junior Scale of the Service if they

are considered fit for appointment in all respects.