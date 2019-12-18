11 Secret Santa Gifts Under Rs. 500 that Your Colleagues will Love in this Christmas Season

Office Christmas is never complete without the tradition of Secret Santa. You get ample gift choices which you know your colleagues will love and are also under your budget. From quirky options to the thoughtful ones, make this Christmas season memorable. Pick the gifts for your colleagues which are convenient to use either at home or in the office.

We have particularly chosen 11 Secret Santa Gifts under Rs. 500 which are unique and your friend will absolutely love. Find their prices and celebrate the true spirit of this holiday season.

This gift is for the colleague who you know will avoid a water ring on the table at any cost. The wooden coasters will not just be loved but are also under your budget. This gift will definitely be a hit in this season.

We all have that one colleague who loves ethnic. This set of multicolor earrings are in your budget and can also be worn on western as well as Indian wear. The delicate design will bring elegance and your choice will definitely be appreciated.

The one who can have endless cups of tea or coffee no matter what the season is, this fox mug is a perfect choice. In just Rs. 299, you cannot get a better deal than this. Choose this gift mug and see them enjoy having their favourite drink in this mug.

If you searching for last-minute gift options, then this phone cover will not fail you. Always in demand, the designer cover is also available at a reasonable price. With a funky design of the phone, the cover will make your secret Santa gift a special one.

Your female colleague or friend will love this tote bag which is available in blue color. The casual style bag can be carried to the outings. The bag is feasible which can accommodate most of the things. The regular size bag will be an absolute hit.

Diary is always a hit when it comes to gifting. A choice you know will be liked by everyone. This blue color ethnic style diary must be on your list. If you have a writer colleague, who loves to doodle or write, then pick this diary for them in this Christmas season.

These magnetic bookmarks are in the set of 4. The funky design will be loved by your book lover friend. Pick these bookmarks at just Rs. 249. Your choice will surely be admired for the funky design of the bookmarks. Gift your book lover colleague will sure be in love with these.

Opt for this parker pen which is available at a reasonable price. Parker is offering this gift pack which is with pen and swiss knife. Known for a fine tip and smooth writing, choosing this Parker pen will never fail you.

There is nothing better than giving a Christmas book this holiday season. If your colleague has been searching for one, then this will be a perfect option. Pick this book as your Secret Santa gift which is also perfectly under your budget.

For some other options, check the list of Christmas Books

Pick this black color muffler which will work for both the male or female co-workers. Simply worn over any kind of outfit, this type of muffler will always be a hit. Complimenting this winter season perfectly, spread warmth with this muffler.

Explore different types of women stoles

This mason jar is available in a set of 2. With the attached straw, your colleague will for sure be thanking you in summers for this jar. The glass gives this jar a classy look. With the lid, it is a safety glass to be used anytime.

You will not be running out of options with these 11 Secret Santa Gifts which are available under Rs. 500. Make your choice fun and unique with the available options in Christmas 2019.

