SGPGIMS Recruitment 2022 for Sister, Technician, MLT and Jr MLT, Apply @sgpgims.org.in

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rae Bareli Road, Lucknow, UP (India) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Sister Grade-II, Technician (Radiology), Technician (Radiography)/ Radiotherapy wing, Medical Lab Technologist and Junior Medical Lab Technologist.r

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rae Bareli Road, Lucknow, UP (India) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Sister Grade-II, Technician (Radiology), Technician (Radiography)/ Radiotherapy wing, Medical Lab Technologist and Junior Medical Lab Technologist.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at Institute’s website www.sgpgims.org.in OR www.sgpgi.ac.in from 03 weeks of January 2022(Tentatively).

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - from 03 week of January 2022(Tentatively)

SGPGIMS Vacancy Details

Sister Grade-II - 252

Technician (Radiology) - 34

Technician (Radiography)/ Radiotherapy wing - 8

Medical Lab Technologist - 137

Junior Medical Lab Technologist - 28

Eligibility Criteria for SGPGIMS Posts

Educational Qualification:

Sister Grade-II B - B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University OR B.Sc. (Post certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University. Registered as Nurse & Midwife in State / India Nursing Council OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council. Registered as Nurse & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. Two years experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

Technician (Radiology) - 10 + 2 with Science subjects or equivalent from a recognized Board / University. Diploma (2 years course) in Radiography Techniques from a recognized Institution. 1 year experience as Radiographer. OR B. B.Sc. (Hons.) (3 years course) in Radiography from a recognized University / Institution.

Technician (Radiography) /Radiotherapy wing C - 10 + 2 with Science subjects or equivalent from a recognized Board/University. Diploma (2Years course) in Radiology/Radiotherapy Techniques from a recognised Institution. 1 year experience as Radiographer/Radiotherapy Technician.

Medical Lab Technologist - Bachelors Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology/Medical Laboratory Science from a Govt. recognized university/ institution with two years relevant experience in a Laboratory attached with a hospital having minimum 100 beds.

Junior Medical Lab Technologist - 10 + 2 with Science subjects (Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology) and 2 years regular Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from any Govt. recognized university/institution with One year relevant experience in a Laboratory attached with a hospital having minimum 100 beds.

Age Limit:

Maximum – 40 years

Minimum- 18 years

Selection Process for SGPGIMS Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only.

A Skill Test/ Technical Examination will be conducted after the Common Recruitment Test (CRT), wherever required e.g. for the posts of Stenographer, Personal Assistant (PA), Lower Division Assistant (LDA) at present.

How to Apply for SGPGIMS Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the Institute’s website www.sgpgims.org.in OR www.sgpgi.ac.in.

Application Fee:

UR - 1000/- + 180/- = 1180/-

OBC/EWS - 1000/- 180/- = 1180/-

SC/ST - 600/- 108/- = 708/-