SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 OUT - Direct Download Link and Steps to Raise Objections Here

SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has officially released the SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 for the **Community Health Officer (CHO) examination conducted on July 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check their responses by logging into the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in, with their application number and password.

The SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 is an important document, as it helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Candidates will also be able to raise objections if discrepancies are found

SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 OUT

The SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 has been released by the exam-conducting body on July 18, 2025 containing the correct responses to all questions asked in the CHO exam. It helps candidates to cross-check their answers and calculate their expected scores before the final result gets released. Click on the direct link below to download the SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 official notice.