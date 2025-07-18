SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 OUT - Direct Download Link and Steps to Raise Objections Here

SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has officially released the SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 for the **Community Health Officer (CHO) examination conducted on July 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check their responses by logging into the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in, with their application number and password.
The SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 is an important document, as it helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Candidates will also be able to raise objections if discrepancies are found
SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 OUT
The SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 has been released by the exam-conducting body on July 18, 2025 containing the correct responses to all questions asked in the CHO exam. It helps candidates to cross-check their answers and calculate their expected scores before the final result gets released. Click on the direct link below to download the SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 official notice.
|
SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025
SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 Link Active
The SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 link has been activated on the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can get the official answer key by logging in with the application number and password. The exam was conducted on July 10, 2025 for 4500 Vacancies. Click on the direct link below to download the SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025.
|
SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025
SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025: Overview
The SHS Bihar Answer CHO Answer Key 2025 has been officially released at shs.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who attempted the examination on July 10, 2025 can now calculate their estimated marks. Check the table below for the SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 Overview.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Organization
|
State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar)
|
Post Name
|
Community Health Officer (CHO)
|
Total Vacancies
|
4500
|
Exam Date
|
10th July 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
18th July 2025
|
Answer Key Status
|
Provisional (Objections Allowed)
|
Final Answer Key Release
|
After objection review
|
Official Website
|
shs.bihar.gov.in
How to Download the SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the Official Website, shs.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the SHS Bihar CHO Answer Key 2025.
- A new page will open up; enter credentials such as application number and password.
- The answer key will be displayed in PDF format; download and save it for reference.
How to Raise Objections Against the Bihar CHO Answer Key?
Candidates can download the official answer key for the Bihar CHO Exam 2025 from the direct link above and if candidates find any incorrect answers* in the provisional answer key, they can challenge them by submitting objections. Check the simple steps listed below
- Visit the Official Webiste, shs.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the link Bihar CHO Answer Key Objection 2025.
- Fill the Objection Form, Enter details like question number, correct answer, and justification
- Pay Objection Fee
- Submit the objection
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation