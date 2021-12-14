SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021: Apply for Microbiologist, Lab Technician Posts@statehealthsocietybihar.org

SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: State Health Society Bihar (SHS) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Microbiologist and Lab Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 22/23 December 2021.
In a bid to apply for SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including M.Sc in Medical Microbiology/ MD Microbiology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 :
ADVT. NO. - 09/2021
Important Date for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 22/23 December 2021
Vacancy Details for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Microbiologist (EQA/TRL)-01
Microbiologist -C&DST (National Tuberculosis Elimination Program)-05
Sr. Lab TechniciatrNTEP-20
Eligibility Criteria for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Microbiologist (EQA/TRL)-MD Microbiology, or
PhD.Medical Microbiology/
PhD. Applied Microbiology/
PhD. General Microbiology or
M.Sc in Medical Microbiology/M.Sc in Applied Microbiology/M.Sc in General Microbiology
Microbiologist -C&DST (National Tuberculosis Elimination Program)-MD Microbiology, or Ph.D Medical Microbiology/ PhD.
Applied Microbiology/ PhD. General Microbiology) or
M.Sc in Medical Microbiology/M.Sc. Applied Microbiology)/M.Sc. General Microbiology
Sr. Lab Technician NTEP -M. Sc Medical Microbiology /Applied Microbiology /
General Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry with or without DMLT or
B. Sc Microbiology with DMLT/ B.Sc. Biotechnology with DMLT /B.Sc. Biochemistry with
DMLT /B.Sc. Chemistry with DMLT / B.Sc. Life science with DMLT/ B.Sc.
Botany- with DMLT/ B.Sc. Zoology with DMLT
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.
SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The interested and eligible candidates can appear in walk-in-interview scheduled on 22/23 December 2021 in accordance with the posts mentioned in the notification.