SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021: Apply for Microbiologist, Lab Technician Posts@statehealthsocietybihar.org

State Health Society Bihar (SHS) has released a notification for recruitment to the 26 posts of Microbiologist and Lab Technician on its official website. Check detail here.

SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: State Health Society Bihar (SHS) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Microbiologist and Lab Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 22/23 December 2021.

In a bid to apply for SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including M.Sc in Medical Microbiology/ MD Microbiology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 :

ADVT. NO. - 09/2021

Important Date for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 22/23 December 2021

Vacancy Details for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Microbiologist (EQA/TRL)-01

Microbiologist -C&DST (National Tuberculosis Elimination Program)-05

Sr. Lab TechniciatrNTEP-20



Eligibility Criteria for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Microbiologist (EQA/TRL)-MD Microbiology, or

PhD.Medical Microbiology/

PhD. Applied Microbiology/

PhD. General Microbiology or

M.Sc in Medical Microbiology/M.Sc in Applied Microbiology/M.Sc in General Microbiology

Microbiologist -C&DST (National Tuberculosis Elimination Program)-MD Microbiology, or Ph.D Medical Microbiology/ PhD.

Applied Microbiology/ PhD. General Microbiology) or

M.Sc in Medical Microbiology/M.Sc. Applied Microbiology)/M.Sc. General Microbiology

Sr. Lab Technician NTEP -M. Sc Medical Microbiology /Applied Microbiology /

General Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry with or without DMLT or

B. Sc Microbiology with DMLT/ B.Sc. Biotechnology with DMLT /B.Sc. Biochemistry with

DMLT /B.Sc. Chemistry with DMLT / B.Sc. Life science with DMLT/ B.Sc.

Botany- with DMLT/ B.Sc. Zoology with DMLT

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The interested and eligible candidates can appear in walk-in-interview scheduled on 22/23 December 2021 in accordance with the posts mentioned in the notification.