Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021: Apply for Microbiologist, Lab Technician Posts@statehealthsocietybihar.org

State Health Society Bihar (SHS) has released a notification for recruitment to the 26 posts of Microbiologist and Lab Technician on its official website. Check detail here.

Created On: Dec 14, 2021 10:52 IST
SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021
SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021

SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: State Health Society Bihar (SHS) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Microbiologist and Lab Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 22/23 December 2021. 

In a bid to apply for SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including M.Sc in Medical Microbiology/ MD Microbiology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Notification Details for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 : 
ADVT. NO. - 09/2021

Important Date for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 22/23 December 2021

Vacancy Details for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Microbiologist (EQA/TRL)-01
Microbiologist -C&DST (National Tuberculosis Elimination Program)-05
Sr. Lab TechniciatrNTEP-20


Eligibility Criteria for SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Microbiologist (EQA/TRL)-MD Microbiology, or 
PhD.Medical Microbiology/
PhD. Applied Microbiology/
PhD. General Microbiology or 
M.Sc in Medical Microbiology/M.Sc in Applied Microbiology/M.Sc in  General Microbiology 

Microbiologist -C&DST (National Tuberculosis Elimination Program)-MD Microbiology, or Ph.D Medical Microbiology/ PhD.
Applied Microbiology/ PhD. General Microbiology) or 
M.Sc in Medical Microbiology/M.Sc. Applied Microbiology)/M.Sc. General Microbiology

Sr. Lab Technician NTEP -M. Sc Medical Microbiology /Applied Microbiology /
General Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry with or without DMLT or 
B. Sc Microbiology with DMLT/ B.Sc. Biotechnology with DMLT /B.Sc. Biochemistry with
DMLT /B.Sc. Chemistry with DMLT / B.Sc. Life science with DMLT/ B.Sc.
Botany- with DMLT/ B.Sc. Zoology with DMLT
Check the notification link for details of the  educational qualification for the posts. 

SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for SHS Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The interested and eligible candidates can appear in walk-in-interview scheduled on 22/23 December 2021 in accordance with the posts mentioned in the notification. 

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationSHS Bihar Recruitment 2021: Apply for Microbiologist, Lab Technician Posts@statehealthsocietybihar.org
Notification Date14 Dec, 2021
Date Of Exam23 Dec, 2021
CityPatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.