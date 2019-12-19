SIB (South Indian Bank) PO Final Result 2019 Declared @southindianbank.com

SIB (South Indian Bank) PO Final Result 2019: South Indian Bank (SIB) has released the Final Result for Probationary Officer exam on the official website. Now all wait is over for those candidates who have appeared in the interview for the Probationary Officer exam. Candidates can check their result from South Indian Bank official website i.e.-southindianbank.com.

Candidates can check their PO Final Result after providing their login credentials like Registration Number, Roll No and Date Of Birth on the official website.

It is to be noted that South Indian Bank had published notification for the 160 Bank PO post earlier and a number of candidates have applied for the same.

Selection was to be done initially on the performance in the Online Test. All those candidates who qualified in the online test called for the Interview Round. Final Selection is based on the consolidated marks obtained for Online Test and Personal Interview.

Finally selected candidates for the Probationary Officer posts will get IBA approved pay scale of Rs. 23700– 980/7 – 30560- 1145/2 – 32850- 1310/7 - 42020 plus DA, HRA & other allowances.

How to download SIB (South Indian Bank) PO Final Result 2019

First of all visit on the official website i.e. southindianbank.com.

On home page, visit to the Careers Section

You will have to click on the link RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS-Final Results section

After entering the required credentials i.e. Registration Number, Roll No Date of Birth and clicking on the submit button successfully, you will get the desired result.

You can download result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of South Indian Bank (SIB) for the latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Probationary Officer. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.