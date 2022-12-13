SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Recruitment 2022-2023: Apply Online for 100 Vacancies @sidbi.in

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Recruitment 2022-2023: Candidates can check the notification, online application link, salary, eligibility and other details here.

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Recruitment 2022: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream. Candidates can apply for SIDBI Bank Recruitment from tomorrow i.e. 14 December 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the SIDBI on or before 03 January 2023.

The bank will conduct an online exam for the selection of candidates. According to the official notification, the exam will be held in the month of January or February 2023. A total of 100 vacancies are available for the posts.

SIDBI Notification Download

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Important Dates

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Registration Starting Date 14 December 2022 SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Registration Last Date 03 January 2023 Cut- off date for determining Eligibility Criteria with regard to age 14 December 2022 Cut-off date for determining Eligibility Criteria with regard to educational qualification 03 January 2023 SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Exam Date January /

February 2023 SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Interview Date February 2023

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Vacancy Details

Category Number of Vacancies Gen 41 EWS 10 OBC 28 SC 9 ST 12

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Salary

Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ - General Stream - Rs. 28150 - 1550(4) - 34350 - 1750(7) – 46600 -EB - 1750(4) – 53600 - 2000(1) - 55600 (17 years) - 70,000/ - approx.

Eligibility Criteria for SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce / Economics / Management subject) from an institute / University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government.

Bachelors’ Degree in Law / Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA OR Ph.D. from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

Age Limit:

21 to 28 years

Selection Criteria for SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Exam (objective test as well as a descriptive test) - 250 Marks Interview

How to Apply for SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Recruitment 2022

Go to the SIDBI website www.sidbi.in Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen Choose the tab, "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Upload Photo & Signature Fill Other Details Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before “COMPLETE REGISTRATION” Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded, and other details filled by you are correct. 11. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit ' button

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PwBD - Rs. 175/-

Others (including OBCs/EWS and General Candidates) - Rs. 1100/-

Staff Candidates - No Fee