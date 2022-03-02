Sikkim PSC Sub Jailer DV Schedule 2022 Released @spscskm.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Sub Jailer on its official website-spscskm.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Sikkim PSC Sub Jailer DV Schedule 2022 Download: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Sub Jailer in the Sikkim Jail under Home Department Government of Sikkim. Commission has decided to conduct the document verification on 14 March 2022 onwards.



You can download the Sikkim PSC Sub Jailer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download Sikkim PSC Sub Jailer DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission- spscskm.gov.in. Go to the Advertisement and Notice Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Notice for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Sub-Jailer in the Sikkim State Jail under Home Department, Government of Sikkim.” given on the Home Page. You will get the PDF of the Sikkim PSC Sub Jailer DV Schedule 2022 in a new window. Take Print Out of the Sikkim PSC Sub Jailer DV Schedule 2022 and save a copy for future reference.



Commission has also released the list of shortlisted candidates for the scrutiny of documents for the post of Sub-Jailer on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the post of Sub-Jailer in the Sikkim State Jail under Home Department, Government of Sikkim will have to appear in the document verification with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

The document verification for the Sub-Jailer posts will be conducted from 14 to 23 March 2022 as per the schedule available on the official website. You can download directly the Sikkim PSC Sub Jailer DV Schedule 2022 from the link given below.