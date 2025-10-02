RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

5 Life-Saving Plants You Should Know About: Check List!

By Alisha Louis
Oct 2, 2025, 13:57 IST

Did you know that there are Life-Saving Plants that actually protect us? Growing certain plants at home can protect us against common illnesses. Read about 5 Life-Saving Plants which have proven benefits for home, health, and emergency situations. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
List of 5 Life-Saving Plants You Should Know About!
List of 5 Life-Saving Plants You Should Know About!

Key Points

  • Life-Saving Plants enhance indoor air and provide significant medicinal benefits.
  • 30,000 Plants species are being used for herbal medicine consumed by 80% of the population.
  • Life-Saving Plants can improve indoor air during natural disasters or fire events.

Did you know that there are Life-Saving Plants that actually protect us? Plants have been essential to human survival and healing throughout history. Plants were the first form of medicine the humans ever used. According to the World Health Organization, over 80% of the global population still relies on herbal medicine for primary care. 

Certain Life-Saving Plants not only enhance indoor air but also provide significant medicinal benefits, emergency uses, and support well-being. Knowing which plants to keep can make a true difference in health outcomes and even save lives in urgent situations. Read on to know about 5 Life-Saving Plants which have proven benefits for home, health, and emergency situations.

Check Out: 2025 October Full Moon: When to See, Names & Significance!

List of 5 Life-Saving Plants You Should Know About!

The medical value of Plants is incalculable but around 30,000 plant species are being used for medicines according to Flora and Fauna. These trusted plants offer life-saving benefits ranging from air purification and allergy relief to anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties.

Plant

Scientific Benefits

Main Benefits and Medical Use

English Ivy

Removes 94% of fecal matter and 78% of airborne mold

Helps during allergies, removes pollutant and relieving asthma triggers

Lavender

Eliminates 100% mold colony growth and acts as a bug repellent

Minor burn treatment and helps in calming nervous system or anxiety 

Spider Plant

Absorbs 95% of chemicals like mold spores and toxins

Improves indoor air and helps in breathing

Gardenia

Removes up to 67% of airborne formaldehyde and germs

Stress reduction, helps to regulate hormones, blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity

Turmeric

Reduces inflammation by 68% and Inhibits growth of foodborne pathogens by 90%

Heals wounds and boots immune system

(Sources- Healthline, FarmacyReal, & Namayush Govt.)

How Do These Plants Help in Emergencies?

Plants like English ivy and spider plants can improve indoor air during natural disasters or fire events by filtering toxins. Lavender and turmeric, used topically, help soothe wounds and burns. Gardenia’s anti-inflammatory properties support overall well-being when medical care is limited.

Where Can You Find and Use These Life-Saving Plants?

Most are easily grown at home or found in local nurseries. Spider plant and English ivy thrive indoors, while turmeric and gardenia are suited to gardens and pots. Lavender is both ornamental and medicinal, perfect for balconies and emergency kits.

Read Other GK Stories Here:

7 Least Polluted Countries in 2025: Is Your Country One of Them?

List of Top 10 Glowing Plants in the World

7 Plants that Eat Insects: Check the Most Deadliest Carnivorous Plants

Conclusion

English ivy, lavender, spider plant, gardenia, and turmeric are more than just attractive additions to any home. Their remarkable life-saving properties—ranging from air purification to wound healing—make them essential for households focused on safety and health. Growing these plants can enhance indoor wellness and provide practical emergency support.

Enter your Blink text here...

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Is lavender effective for anxiety relief?
      +
      Yes, lavender’s scent is clinically proven to reduce anxiety and support restful sleep, especially in stressful times.
    • Can turmeric be used in emergencies for wounds?
      +
      Turmeric’s curcumin content accelerates wound healing and reduces inflammation, making it useful in emergencies.
    • Which plant helps purify indoor air most effectively?
      +
      Spider plant removes up to 95% toxins and improves indoor air quality, reducing headaches and fatigue.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News