5 Life-Saving Plants You Should Know About: Check List!

Key Points
- Life-Saving Plants enhance indoor air and provide significant medicinal benefits.
- 30,000 Plants species are being used for herbal medicine consumed by 80% of the population.
- Life-Saving Plants can improve indoor air during natural disasters or fire events.
Did you know that there are Life-Saving Plants that actually protect us? Plants have been essential to human survival and healing throughout history. Plants were the first form of medicine the humans ever used. According to the World Health Organization, over 80% of the global population still relies on herbal medicine for primary care.
Certain Life-Saving Plants not only enhance indoor air but also provide significant medicinal benefits, emergency uses, and support well-being. Knowing which plants to keep can make a true difference in health outcomes and even save lives in urgent situations. Read on to know about 5 Life-Saving Plants which have proven benefits for home, health, and emergency situations.
List of 5 Life-Saving Plants You Should Know About!
The medical value of Plants is incalculable but around 30,000 plant species are being used for medicines according to Flora and Fauna. These trusted plants offer life-saving benefits ranging from air purification and allergy relief to anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties.
|
Plant
|
Scientific Benefits
|
Main Benefits and Medical Use
|
English Ivy
|
Removes 94% of fecal matter and 78% of airborne mold
|
Helps during allergies, removes pollutant and relieving asthma triggers
|
Lavender
|
Eliminates 100% mold colony growth and acts as a bug repellent
|
Minor burn treatment and helps in calming nervous system or anxiety
|
Spider Plant
|
Absorbs 95% of chemicals like mold spores and toxins
|
Improves indoor air and helps in breathing
|
Gardenia
|
Removes up to 67% of airborne formaldehyde and germs
|
Stress reduction, helps to regulate hormones, blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity
|
Turmeric
|
Reduces inflammation by 68% and Inhibits growth of foodborne pathogens by 90%
|
Heals wounds and boots immune system
(Sources- Healthline, FarmacyReal, & Namayush Govt.)
How Do These Plants Help in Emergencies?
Plants like English ivy and spider plants can improve indoor air during natural disasters or fire events by filtering toxins. Lavender and turmeric, used topically, help soothe wounds and burns. Gardenia’s anti-inflammatory properties support overall well-being when medical care is limited.
Where Can You Find and Use These Life-Saving Plants?
Most are easily grown at home or found in local nurseries. Spider plant and English ivy thrive indoors, while turmeric and gardenia are suited to gardens and pots. Lavender is both ornamental and medicinal, perfect for balconies and emergency kits.
Conclusion
English ivy, lavender, spider plant, gardenia, and turmeric are more than just attractive additions to any home. Their remarkable life-saving properties—ranging from air purification to wound healing—make them essential for households focused on safety and health. Growing these plants can enhance indoor wellness and provide practical emergency support.
