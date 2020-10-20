Sikkim PSC Provisional Result 2020 for ECG Technician/ Junior Physiotherapist Posts Announced @spscskm.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

Sikkim PSC Provisional Result 2020: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has declared the Final Result for the posts of ECG Technician/ Junior Physiotherapist on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in Interview can check their Final Result from the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) - spscskm.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Sikkim Public Service Commission, the final result for the posts of ECG Technician/ Junior Physiotherapist has been uploaded on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Written Examination / Viva-Voce / Interview for these posts.

Candidates who have appeared for the various stages of selection process for the ECG Technician/ Junior Physiotherapist posts under Sikkim State Allied and Healthcare Service under Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Sikkim through direct recruitment as per advertisement no. 05/SPSC/EXAM/2019 dt: 05/03/2019 followed by Notice No: 38/SPSC/EXAM/2019 dt: 03/05/2019, can check their result on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

