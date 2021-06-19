SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021 for AGM, DGM and GM, Download Notice @sjsbbank.com

Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd (SJSB Bank), a leading Scheduled Muli-State Co-operative Bank, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager on its website i.e. sjsbbank.com

SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021: Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd (SJSB Bank), a leading Scheduled Muli-State Co-operative Bank, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager on its website i.e. sjsbbank.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format within 10 days from the date of this advertisement.

Important Dates

Notification Date - 19 June 2021 Last Date of Application - within 10 days from the date of this advertisement

SJSB Bank Vacancy Details

General Manager (GM) - 2 Posts

Deputy General Manager (DGM) - 2 Posts

Assistant General Manager (AGM) - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for SJSB Bank AGM, DGM and GM Posts

Educational Qualification:

General Manager (GM) - Graduate (Any faculty) /CA / CS / ICWA or MBA with CAIIB will be preferred. 15 years experience at Middle/Top Management level in a Commercial Bank / Pvt.Bank / Scheduled Co- Operative Bank Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Graduate (Any faculty). Additional qualification Like CA/CS/ICWA or MBA with CAIIB will be preferred. 15 years at Middle/Top Management level in a Scheduled Co- Operative Bank / Commercial Bank Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Graduation (Any faculty) Additional qualification Like JAlIB/CAlIB/ADUCB/LL.B/CA will be preferred. 12 years at Middle Management level in a Scheduled Co-Operative Bank / Commercial Bank.

Age Limit:

General Manager (GM) - 50 years Deputy General Manager (DGM) - 50 years Assistant General Manager (AGM) - 40 years

For all the above posts knowledge of Computer is required. The selected candidate will be initially taken on Probation period of one year & subsequently based on satisfactory performance will be absorbed in Regular / Permanent employment. The Management of the Bank reserves the right to change or modify any of the conditions for deserving candidate. Bank also reserves right to accept or reject any or all the applications without citing any reason. Salary & other perks as per Banks rules.

How to Apply for SJSB Bank Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can send their resumes mentioning expected salary with latest photograph and copy of the qualification certificates to The Chief Executive Officer, Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd. Head Office : Shivsmarak Sankul, Goldfinch Peth, Solapur – 413 007 within 10 days from the date of this advertisement.

Email: admin@sjsbbank.com.

SJSB Bank Notification Download