SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 For 400 Posts: Apply Online @sjvnindia.com, Check Eligibility

SJVN Limited has invited online application for the 400 Graduate/Diploma/Technician (ITI) Apprentices posts on its official website. Check SJVN Limited Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has invited online application for the 400 Graduate/Diploma/Technician (ITI) Apprentices posts. These positions are available in various disciplines including Mechanical/Information Technology/Office Secretary ship/ Stenography/Office Assistant/Office Management Mechanic (Electronics/General / Mechanical)/Information Communications Technology/ IT/ Computer Assembly & Maintenance and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification on or before 08 January 2023.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Graduate /Diploma/ITI in concerned disciplines as mentioned in the notification can apply for SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification.

Notification Details SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 :

Advt. No. 108/2022

Important Date SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 January 2023

Vacancy Details SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Graduate Apprentices-175

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice-100

Technician (ITI) Apprentices-125

Eligibility Criteria SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices- Bachelor in Engineering/ Technology in relevant branch, from Institute/ University recognized by AICTE

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice-Full time diploma in Engineering/Technology

in relevant branch.

Technician (ITI) Apprentices -ITI passed from any recognized University/Institute.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/required qualification/reservation/stipend and other updates for the above posts.

How To Download: SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification

Visit the official website of SJVN Limited-www.sjvn.nic.in Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Apprenticeship Scheme in Himachal for the FY 2023-24' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification in a new window. Download SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification PDF



How To Apply SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the Career section on the official website- www.sjvn.nic.in on or before 08 January 2023.