SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 For 400 Posts: Apply Online @sjvnindia.com, Check Eligibility

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has invited online application for the 400 Graduate/Diploma/Technician (ITI) Apprentices posts. These positions are available in various disciplines including Mechanical/Information Technology/Office Secretary ship/ Stenography/Office Assistant/Office Management Mechanic (Electronics/General / Mechanical)/Information Communications Technology/ IT/ Computer Assembly & Maintenance and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification on or before 08 January 2023.
Candidates with certain educational qualification including Graduate /Diploma/ITI in concerned disciplines as mentioned in the notification can apply for SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification.
Notification Details SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 :
Advt. No. 108/2022
Important Date SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 January 2023
Vacancy Details SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:
Graduate Apprentices-175
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice-100
Technician (ITI) Apprentices-125
Eligibility Criteria SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Graduate Apprentices- Bachelor in Engineering/ Technology in relevant branch, from Institute/ University recognized by AICTE
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice-Full time diploma in Engineering/Technology
in relevant branch.
Technician (ITI) Apprentices -ITI passed from any recognized University/Institute.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/required qualification/reservation/stipend and other updates for the above posts.
How To Download: SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification
- Visit the official website of SJVN Limited-www.sjvn.nic.in
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Apprenticeship Scheme in Himachal for the FY 2023-24' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification in a new window.
- Download SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification and save the same for your future reference.
SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification PDF
How To Apply SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the Career section on the official website- www.sjvn.nic.in on or before 08 January 2023.