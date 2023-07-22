SLET Result 2023 NE Released at sletne.org: Download Score Card Here

SLET Result 2023 NE Released at sletne.org: Candidates can check their individual marks of SLET Exam Result 2023 on 22 July 2023. The direct link is also provided below.

SLET Result 2023 NE: tate Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam (N.E. Region) has announced marks of the State Eligibility Test (SET)on July 22. State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam (N.E. Region) was held on 19 March, 2023 (Sunday) in all the University Centres of N.E States. Examinees can download SLET NE Result here.

SLET Marksheet 2023

The Certificates will be issued to the successful candidates after 45 days. The candidates will have to deposit Rs. 250/- at www.sletneonline.co.in or through Bank Challan. The original mark-sheet of P.G., Caste Certificate/ Special category Certificates / up-to-date Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (up-to-date means certificate in favour of Candidate as on last date of filling up Forms not as on issue of Certificate or received of Certificate by the Candidates). An Admit Card of SET will have to be submitted for verification before issue of Certificates. If discrepancies in documents and testimonies are detected then such candidates will be treated as unsuccessful and no certificate will issued in favour of them.

The result has been finalised following the circular issued from the UGC vide letter No – F-4-2/90 (NET) 13th June, 2017. The matter has already been incorporated in the Information Brochure uploaded in the website at the time of issue of notification for filling up of examination form for online process.