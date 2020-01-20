Make Your House a Smart Home with these Alexa-Enable Products at Amazon Sale 2020

For the Smart People of today, the electrical appliance industry has gone one step ahead by introducing smart remotes, smart bulbs, and smart sockets. Know which are the most trending smart home devices.

This smart bulb from Syska connects with your Wifi and can easily be accessed from anywhere in the world. If you forget to switch off some lights while rushing to work, you can switch it off from your smartphone.

With a single Syska LED smart bulb, you can choose from 3 million shades! Simply download the Syska Smart Home App, and move from violet to green to blue to red just with a single click. This bulb enables you to not just change colors but also its white temperature - from bright daylight to soft, relaxing white via the Syska Smart Home app.

You can control the light and manage your devices through Amazon Alexa. You can assign a name to each Syska smart bulb and communicate with each one on a first name basis via voice commands.

This smart bulb is currently on sale at Amazon for Rs. 549/- at a discount of 69%.

OakRemote is a Smart Universal Remote that helps you to control all your appliances in one room using a single controller by mobile and voice commands. It can control all your remote-controlled devices like TV, AC, Set Top Box, Speaker, Air Coolers and more in a room. It has inbuilt remotes for Indian Set-Top Boxes & Air Conditioners.

Control your existing AC, entertainment devices and home appliances with voice controls. Several popular Set Top Box brands come preloaded in the Oakter Smart Home app.

Make your home smart and enabled with the OakRemote Smarthome remote available on Amazon for Rs. 1490/- only.

The Homemade Wifi Smart plug allows you to create customized schedules for your appliances so that they run on your schedule. The device is perfect For Lamps, Outside Lighting, Existing LED lights, Fan, TV, Appliances, etc.

By downloading the “Smart Life” app to your smartphone, you can control these devices wherever you are at any time. The device supports Alexa, Google Assistant voice control.

Get the product from Amazon for Rs. 950/- only.

