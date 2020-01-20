Redmi & Samsung Smartphones, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Headphones, Mi Beard Trimmer & More Items Available at Huge Discounts: Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020

Amazon Great Indian Sale is live on Amazon.in from January 19-22. The e-commerce giant is offering attractive offers and discounts on various products throughout the website. We have picked a list of essential gadgets and devices you must have from Smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, Wireless Headphones, Beard Trimmer & More available at huge discounts.

The Mi Band 3 comes with an OLED touch display allowing you to read messages and notification without taking your phone out of your pocket. With a 5ATM rating, Mi Band 3 provides greater water resistance that allows you to swim & surf while wearing it. The 24/7 heart rate monitor accurately measures heart rate and the sleep monitor accurately records information about your sleep quality and duration. The real-time activity tracker allows you to monitor your fitness activities like walking, running, cycling, etc., records pace, heart rate, and workout duration to help you make changes in your workout pattern. The battery lasts up to 20 days on normal usage.

Stay with this fitness band available on Amazon at attractive discounts.

https://amzn.to/38r8M1N

These Mi headphones are created for a comfortable listening experience. Pressure-less ear muffs are crafted with soundproof PU material for those who want to listen to music on the go. Its soft and cushiony ear muffs reduce strain on your ears. Use the voice control function to pick your genre of music. With up to 20 hours battery with super powerful bass.

Get these amazing headphones from Amazon at an unbelievable price.

Mi Beard Trimmer has become the talk of the town as it guarantees to offer smooth trimming in a quick time. The trimmer is portable and lightweight which comes with a firm grip for comfortable use.

Other key features of Mi Beard Trimmer:

Self-sharpening rounded stainless steel blades

Corded and cordless usage functionality

Easy to clean with ipx7 fully washable body

Stylish design and firm grip

Powerful battery that lasts for 90 minutes and takes 2 hours to fully charge

Travel lock and travel pouch included

Maintain your beard with this flawless waterproof trimmer at an attractive price from Amazon.in

Redmi Note 8 was launched as a King of all budget-phones with exceptional features, great metal & glass design, long-lasting battery, and lag-free performance. The display is 6.3 inches and has a Full-HD+ 1080x2280 resolution, which is hard to find at this affordable price range. Redmi Note 8 Pro screen is an IPS panel that is certified by TUV Rheinland for blue light reduction when using it in reading mode.

One of the biggest selling points of the Redmi Note 8 is its rear quad-camera setup. The main camera is a 48-megapixel f/1.79 camera which takes 16-megapixel shots by default and can record video at up to 4K. The 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone is being offered at an exclusive discount on Amazon. Check here for price and attractive offers,

Redmi Note 8 Pro can be easily stated as the best-looking note smartphone of Redmi. The brand has transformed the entire aesthetics of the smartphone on the design front. The Note 8 Pro features a bigger display than its predecessors with a 6.53-inch display.

In standard mode, as well as 64 MP mode, the quality of captured images, is quite good with vibrant colours and ample detail. The Portrait mode works very well and manages good foreground and background separation.

Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and 0.8-micron pixels. This sensor takes 16-megapixel shots in the default mode and you can switch it to the 64-megapixel shots manually.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is an excellent mid-range smartphone packed with all the features and offered at an unbeatable price

Samsung Galaxy M30s is an update to the Samsung Galaxy M30. One of the most exceptional features of this phone is its 6000 mAh battery that lasts for two days even with active apps usage. The company has packed the smartphone with a 6.4 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an infinity-U notch.

Another attractive feature of the Galaxy M30s is the impeccable optics functionality. The device sports a triple camera setup at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The camera by default captures an image in 12-megapixel resolution but if you want a 48-megapixel resolution, you have to manually select the 48-megapixel mode from the aspect ratio option.

With the most powerful battery of 6000 mAh, Galaxy M30s is now available at an unbelievable price at AmazonGreat Indian Sale 2020.

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker is more than just a speaker. It comes with Alexa which allows you to use your voice set timers, check the news, and weather forecast and even check movie timings. With the device, you can control your compatible smart home devices with your voice. The Alexa Guard helps you keep your home safe by alerting you when something is wrong in the house.

The Echo dot comes with a clock. The LED clock’s brightness adapts to ambient lighting conditions, it’s never too bright or too dim.

Play your favourite music with a command of your voice with Echo dot 3 at an amazing price.

Enjoy wireless streaming via Bluetooth to enjoy the clear sound. This portable speaker by JBL is easy to carry around and gives you a battery back up of 10 hours which will let you enjoy music any place you want. With a waterproof fabrication and Dual external passive Bass radiators, the JBL Bluetooth speaker also gives a facility of accessing FM radio stations so that you can set the frequency as per your choice.

The price of the speaker is fluctuating every new day because of its popularity. You can get the speaker at an unbelievable price from Amazon.

The Kindle Paperwhite (7th Gen) is an all-round e-Reader for students and professionals that comes with 6 inches High-Resolution display screen and in-built front light for the glare-free reading experience. The other key features of the Kindle Paperwhite are as follows:

4GB internal storage

Wi-Fi enabled for internet connectivity

300 PPI high-resolution display that feels like real paper

A single battery charge lasts for weeks

Choose from bestsellers and new releases

A perfect gadget for readers, the device is available on Amazon at an attractive price.

Smartwatch can be considered as the gadget of the century. Samsung is the only brand in India with the widest smartwatch collection base. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G comes with standalone internet and network connectivity, helping users be truly untethered and make and receive voice calls and access to social media apps without the need of their phones around at all times.

The watch is currently available on attractive discounts at Amazon.in. Check here offers and discounts.

This multi-functional touchpad comes with 2.4GHz Mini Wireless QWERTY keyboard, Touchpad combo, multimedia control keys, and PC gaming control keys with a USB interface adapter. The keyboard has a built-in high sensitive smart touchpad with a 360-degree flip design. It supports USB charge power and comes with decent battery life.

Get this product from Amazon at attractive discounts and additional offers.

Don’t miss out on your favorite music on the go. Get a pair of wireless ear pods and enjoy the experience of wireless music listening. These wireless eardrops by BoAt deliver a rich and crystal clear audio quality that makes the listening more pleasurable. The voice assistant can be activated through the multi-function button. Built for balance, with the inclusion of the charging case, which acts as instant storage access as well as a source of battery. The eardrops work for 305 hours on a single charge.

Get these stylish wireless earbuds from Amazon at attractive discounts.