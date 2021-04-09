South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for Medical & Para Medical Staff for COVID-19 Centre in Nanded

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: South Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practioner, Nursing Sister, House Keeping Assistant for COVID-19 Centre care, Nanded. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 April 2021.

Advt. No.: N/MD/36/CMS/NED/CMP/NED/2021

Important Dates:

Last date for application submission: 12 April 2021

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Contractual Medical Practitioner - 4 Posts

Nursing Sisters (NS) - 1 Post

Housekeeping Assistant (HKA) - 1 Post

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Contractual Medical Practitioner -MBBS.

Nursing Sisters (NS) - Certificate as registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Housekeeping Assistant (HKA) - 10th pass or ITI from a recognized Board.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Contractual Medical Practitioner -53 years

Nursing Sisters (NS) - not below the age of 20 years and not exceeding the age of 38 years.

Housekeeping Assistant (HKA) - not below the age of 18 years and not exceeding the age of 30 years.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary

Contractual Medical Practitioner -Rs-75,000/-

Nursing Sisters (NS) -Rs.62,097/-

Housekeeping Assistant (HKA) - Rs.27,536/-

Download South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through Telephonic/Online: Date and Time for the same will be communicated to eligible candidates.

How to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send e-mail the scanned copies of prescribed application along with required documents supporting age proof, educational qualification, experience if any in pdf format in one bunch to the following e-mail ids on or before 12.04.2021. If not submitted in prescribed format along with required documents, their application will be deemed to be rejected. The email addresses are given below.

Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) - cmpmedicalned@gmail.com

Nursing Sisters - nsmedicalned@gmail.com