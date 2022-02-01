South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022 for PO and Clerk Out, Exam on 14 Feb, Download @southindianbank.com

South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022 has been released for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) Probationary Clerk on - southindianbank.com. Download From Here.

South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022: South Indian Bank Ltd (SIB) has uploaded the admit card of the online exam scheduled to be held on 14 February 2022 (Monday) for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) Probationary Clerk on its website - southindianbank.com. Those who have applied for South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 can download South Indian Bank PO Admit Card and South Indian Clerk Admit Card.

You can check South Indian Bank Admit Card Link along with the procedure to download the admit card, exam pattern and other details.

The candidate needs to affix a recent recognizable photograph on their admit card preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the exam center with along with Photo Identity Proof as stipulated in the call letter and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

How to Download South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SIB -southindianbank.com.

Go to the ‘Career’ Section and click on ‘View Current Openings’ given under ‘WE ARE INVITING TALENTS’.

A new page will open (https://recruit.southindianbank.com/RDC/).

Now, click on the ‘Download Call Letter’ Tab given under the recruitment box.

Provide your details such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Download SIB Admit Card and take a printout for future use.

South Indian Bank Clerk Exam Pattern and South Indian Bank PO Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 50 40 mins General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 50 20 mins English Language 40 50 40 mins Data Analysis & Interpretation 40 50 40 mins Total 160 200 140 minutes or 2 hours and 20 minutes

Candidates who qualify the online exam will be called for an interview round. Final Selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for Online Test and Personal Interview.

SIB had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in Scale I Cadre and Probationary Clerk from 05 January 2022 to11 January 2022.