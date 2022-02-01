JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022 for PO and Clerk Out, Exam on 14 Feb, Download @southindianbank.com

South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022 has been released for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) Probationary Clerk on - southindianbank.com. Download From Here.

Created On: Feb 1, 2022 17:00 IST
South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022
South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022

South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022: South Indian Bank Ltd (SIB) has uploaded the admit card of the online exam scheduled to be held on 14 February 2022 (Monday) for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) Probationary Clerk on its website - southindianbank.com. Those who have applied for South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 can download South Indian Bank PO Admit Card and South Indian Clerk Admit Card.

You can check South Indian Bank Admit Card Link along with the procedure to download the admit card, exam pattern and other details.

South Indian Bank Admit Card Clerk Download Link

South Indian Bank Admit Card PO Download Link

The candidate needs to affix a recent recognizable photograph on their admit card preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the exam center with along with Photo Identity Proof as stipulated in the call letter and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

How to Download South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022 ?

  • Visit the official website of SIB -southindianbank.com.
  • Go to the ‘Career’ Section and click on ‘View Current Openings’ given under ‘WE ARE INVITING TALENTS’.
  • A new page will open (https://recruit.southindianbank.com/RDC/).
  • Now, click on the ‘Download Call Letter’ Tab given under the recruitment box.
  • Provide your details such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
  • Download SIB Admit Card and take a printout for future use.

South Indian Bank Clerk Exam Pattern and South Indian Bank PO Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 50 40 mins

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

 40 50 20 mins
English Language 40 50 40 mins
Data Analysis & Interpretation 40 50 40 mins
Total 160 200 140 minutes or 2 hours and 20 minutes

Candidates who qualify the online exam will be called for an interview round. Final Selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for Online Test and Personal Interview.

SIB had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in Scale I Cadre and Probationary Clerk from 05 January 2022 to11 January 2022.

FAQ

What is South Indian Bank Admit Card Date ?

1 Feb 2022

What is South Indian Bank PO Admit Card Link ?

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sibpodec21/cloea_jan22/login.php?appid=475784085483c30fdb2ff81de70b04a7

What is South Indian Bank Clerk Admit Card Link ?

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sibpcdec21/cloea_jan22/login.php?appid=2b9cdee6cdf3217ee0953a3efb4216f4

What is South Indian Bank Clerk Exam Date ?

14 Feb 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.