South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 for Officer/ Executive Posts, Online Applications Started @southindianbank.com

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021: South Indian Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the post of various roles in Sales, Credit and Collection domains. Interested candidates can apply through the online mode southindianbank.com on or before 30 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 30 January 2021

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sales

Credit

Collection

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sales - Minimum Graduation.

Credit - Minimum CA/Post-Graduation.

Collection - Minimum Graduation.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Sales

Zonal Sales Head: minimum 12 years

Regional Sales Head: minimum 8 years

Credit

Credit Head - Minimum 15 years

Zonal Credit Head - Minimum 10 years

Regional Credit Head - Minimum 6 years

Head - Stock Monitoring & Credit - Minimum 4 years

Collection

Regional Collection Head - 8 years

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Initial Shortlisting and Interview.

How to apply for South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 January 2021. No other means/modes of applications will be accepted. Before the registration, applicants are requested to ensure that there is a valid email id in his/her name. Applicants are advised to use Internet Explorer 7 & higher or Mozilla Firefox browsers for the registration of applications.

Applicants will have to enter their basic details and upload the photograph, signature and Curriculum Vitae (CV) as per the specifications given below. Copies of the photograph may be retained for use at the time of Interview.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs.800/- (excluding GST and other applicable charges)