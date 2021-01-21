South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 for Officer/ Executive Posts, Online Applications Started @southindianbank.com
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Online Applications Started @southindianbank.com for Officer/ Executive Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021: South Indian Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the post of various roles in Sales, Credit and Collection domains. Interested candidates can apply through the online mode southindianbank.com on or before 30 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 30 January 2021
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Sales
- Credit
- Collection
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Sales - Minimum Graduation.
- Credit - Minimum CA/Post-Graduation.
- Collection - Minimum Graduation.
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
Sales
- Zonal Sales Head: minimum 12 years
- Regional Sales Head: minimum 8 years
Credit
- Credit Head - Minimum 15 years
- Zonal Credit Head - Minimum 10 years
- Regional Credit Head - Minimum 6 years
- Head - Stock Monitoring & Credit - Minimum 4 years
Collection
- Regional Collection Head - 8 years
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Initial Shortlisting and Interview.
How to apply for South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 January 2021. No other means/modes of applications will be accepted. Before the registration, applicants are requested to ensure that there is a valid email id in his/her name. Applicants are advised to use Internet Explorer 7 & higher or Mozilla Firefox browsers for the registration of applications.
Applicants will have to enter their basic details and upload the photograph, signature and Curriculum Vitae (CV) as per the specifications given below. Copies of the photograph may be retained for use at the time of Interview.
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs.800/- (excluding GST and other applicable charges)