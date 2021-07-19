SPM Hoshangabad Admit Card 2021 @spmhoshangabad.spmcil.com, Download JOA and Other Posts Call Letter Here

SPM Hoshangabad Admit Card 2021 has been released for various posts by Security Paper Mill Hoshangabad on its website - spmhoshangabad.spmcil.com.

SPM Hoshangabad Admit Card 2021: Security Paper Mill Hoshangabad (SPM Hoshangabad) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Supervisor (Draftsman), Supervisor (Environment), Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Technician, Supervisor (Technical Safety), Junior Office Assistant, Junior Time Keeper. Candidates can download SPM Hoshangabad JOA Admit Card and Other from the official website -spmhoshangabad.spmcil.com

SPM Hoshangabad Admit Card Link is given below.

SPM Hoshangabad Exam Instructions

SPM Hoshangabad Exam Pattern

There will be 200 objective type multiple choice questions of 200 marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Professional Knowledge/Computer knowledge/General Science 40 40 2 hours Logical Reasoning 40 40 General Awareness 40 40 English Language 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40

Computer knowledge for JOA and Junior Time Keeper General Science for Jr Technician Professional Knowledge for other posts

How to Download SPM Hoshangabad Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - spmhoshangabad.spmcil.com/ Click on ‘Carrer’Tab given on the top of the homepage Now, click on ‘Click here to download the call letter’, given under ‘Recruitment of various posts - Download Call letter’ A new window will open where you are required to enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) Download SPM Hoshangabad IBPS Admit Card

Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR

informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to exam date. It is expected that candidate strictly adhere to this time slot – as entry into the exam venue will be provided based upon the individual‟s time slot ONLY.

Candidates should report atleast 15 minutes before the Reporting time indicated on the call Letter.