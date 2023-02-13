Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023 For 152 Coach And Other Posts: Salary Rs. 220,000

SAI has invited online applications for the 152 Coach and Other Posts on its official website. Check SAI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023: Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Administrative control of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has published notification for recruitment of 152 various posts including Coach, Sr. Coach, Ch. Coach and others. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023 on or before 03rd March 2023.

Applying candidates should have Diploma or equivalent in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS/Medal winner in Olympic/World Championship with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023:

No.2600(147-1)/SAI/CD/Rectt./2023

Important Date Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023:

Candidates can apply for these post on or before 3rd March 2023.

Vacancy Details Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023:

Total Posts- 152 Coach 44 Sr. Coach 34 Ch. Coach 49 HPC 25





Eligibility Criteria Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Coach-Diploma or equivalent in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognized

Indian/Foreign University OR Medal winner in Olympic/World Championship/ Twice Olympic Participation, OR Participation in Olympic/ Paralympics and International Event, OR Dronacharya Awardee Applying candidates are required to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/Experience (In years) with additional qualification for the posts.



How To Download: Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Sports Authority of India (SAI)-https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/

Click on the link - ‘ NOTICE INVITING APPLICATIONS FROM ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES FOR APPOINTMENT IN VARIOUS GRADES OF COACHING CADRE ON A CONTRACT / DEPUTATION (INCLUDING SHORT TERM CONTRACT) BASIS' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.

Download Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023 PDF



How To Apply Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs/ on or before 03 March 2023.