Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 559 Vacancies at Lower Primary Schools

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification out at ssa.assam.gov.in for 559 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 28, 2021 15:39 IST
SSAAssamTeacherRecruitment2021
SSAAssamTeacherRecruitment2021
Download this Page as PDF

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Teacher at Lower Primary Schools of Karbi Anglong & West Karbi Anglong Districts under KAAC against the advertisement number SSA/KAAC/TT/Apptt/ Trans/ TET/25Pt-I/2015. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 June 2021.

A total of 559 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The applications will be recruited through the online mode only. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Advt. No.  SSA/KAAC/TT/Apptt/ Trans/ TET/25Pt-I/2015

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 27 May 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 5 June 2021

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Karbi Anglong - 331 Posts
  • West Karbi Anglong - 228 Posts

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with Assam LP- TET/ Degree & Diploma in Elementary Education from a recognized university are eligible to apply. The candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Download SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link- to active soon

Official Website

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit.

How to apply for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 5 June 2021. All candidates can check the official notification before submitting the online application.

FAQ

How to apply for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 5 June 2021. All candidates can check the official notification before submitting the online application.

What is the age limit required for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 40 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with Assam LP- TET/ Degree & Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized university are eligible to apply. The candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

What is the last date for applying for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 June 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021?

A total of 559 vacancies have been notified in Lower Primary Schools of Karbi Anglong & West Karbi Anglong Districts under KAAC.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationSSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 559 Vacancies at Lower Primary Schools
Notification DateMay 28, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 5, 2021
CityGuwahati
StateAssam
CountryIndia
Organization Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Education
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 0 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address