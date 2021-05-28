SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 559 Vacancies at Lower Primary Schools

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Teacher at Lower Primary Schools of Karbi Anglong & West Karbi Anglong Districts under KAAC against the advertisement number SSA/KAAC/TT/Apptt/ Trans/ TET/25Pt-I/2015. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 June 2021.

A total of 559 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The applications will be recruited through the online mode only. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Advt. No. SSA/KAAC/TT/Apptt/ Trans/ TET/25Pt-I/2015

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 5 June 2021

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Karbi Anglong - 331 Posts

West Karbi Anglong - 228 Posts

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with Assam LP- TET/ Degree & Diploma in Elementary Education from a recognized university are eligible to apply. The candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Download SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link- to active soon

Official Website

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit.

How to apply for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 5 June 2021. All candidates can check the official notification before submitting the online application.