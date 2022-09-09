SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022: 1300 Vacancies for Teacher Posts

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Gujarat) has announced a total of 1300 vacancies for the post of Special Teacher. The online application process for the said posts will start on 12 September 2022. Eligible and interested can apply on the official website of SSA Gujarat on or before 01 October 2022. Candidates can read more details on SSA Gujarat Special Teacher Recruitment 2022 such as qualifications, vacancy break up and other details here.

SSA Gujarat Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of SSA Gujarat Online Application - 12 September 2022

Last Date of SSA Gujarat Online Application - 01 October 2022

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1300

Special Teacher Cerebral Palsy (CP)

Special Teacher Hearing Impaired (CP)

Special Teacher Intellectual Disability (ID)

Special Teacher Multiple Disability (MD)

Special Teacher Visual Impaired (VI)

Salary Details

Special Teacher Cerebral Palsy (CP) - Rs. 15000/-

Special Teacher Hearing Impaired (CP) - Rs. 15000/-

Special Teacher Intellectual Disability (ID) - Rs. 15000/-

Special Teacher Multiple Disability (MD) - Rs. 15000/-

Special Teacher Visual Impaired (VI) - Rs. 15000/-

Eligibility Criteria for SSA Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a degree in the desired discipline. The candidates can check the detailed educational qualification in the notification PDF link.

How to Apply for SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 ?