SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022: 1300 Vacancies for Teacher Posts

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Gujarat) has announced a total of 1300 vacancies for the post of Special Teacher. The online application process for the said posts will start on 12 September 2022. Eligible and interested can apply on the official website of SSA Gujarat on or before 01 October 2022. Candidates can read more details on SSA Gujarat Special Teacher Recruitment 2022 such as qualifications, vacancy break up and other details here.
SSA Gujarat Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of SSA Gujarat Online Application - 12 September 2022
- Last Date of SSA Gujarat Online Application - 01 October 2022
SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 1300
Special Teacher Cerebral Palsy (CP)
Special Teacher Hearing Impaired (CP)
Special Teacher Intellectual Disability (ID)
Special Teacher Multiple Disability (MD)
Special Teacher Visual Impaired (VI)
Salary Details
- Special Teacher Cerebral Palsy (CP) - Rs. 15000/-
- Special Teacher Hearing Impaired (CP) - Rs. 15000/-
- Special Teacher Intellectual Disability (ID) - Rs. 15000/-
- Special Teacher Multiple Disability (MD) - Rs. 15000/-
- Special Teacher Visual Impaired (VI) - Rs. 15000/-
Eligibility Criteria for SSA Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should have a degree in the desired discipline. The candidates can check the detailed educational qualification in the notification PDF link.
How to Apply for SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of the SSA and then ‘Recruitment’ Section
- Now, click on the online application link
- Fill the details
- Submit your application