SSB Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Commandant (AC) Posts, Apply Online @ssbrectt.gov.in

SSB Recruitment 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has re-invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Communication) in Group-'A’ Gazetted (Combatised) & Non-Ministerial in Sashastra Seema Hal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. New candidates can apply for SSB AC Recruitment 2020 through the official website (ssbrectt.gov.in) within 30 days of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Important Date

Last Date for Online submission of Application: within 30 days (28 December 2020) of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper

SSB Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandant (Communication): 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for SSB Assistant Commandant Job

Educational Qualification:



Degree in Telecommunication Engineering /Electrical Communication Engineering/Electronics from a recognized University or Institute or Associate Member of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineer or Associate member of the Institution of Engineers or equivalent or M. Sc in Telecommunication or Electronics or information Technology or Computer science or equivalent from a recognized University or All India Council for Technical Education approved Institution.

Age Limit:

Not exceeding 35 years.

How to Apply for SSB Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Commandant Posts ?

Interested candidates can apply apply online for the posts through official website within 30 days of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Exam Fee:

Rs. 400/- (No Fee for SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/Female candidates)

SSB Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link