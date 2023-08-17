SSB Tradesman Result 2023: Direct Link to Download Merit List Constable PDF at ssbrectt.gov.in, Release Date

SSB Tradesman Result 2023 will be declared anytime soon. The commission conducted the exam on July 13, 2023 to fill 543 Constable Tradesman vacancies. Candidates who secure more than or equal to minimum qualifying marks will be asked to appear for the skill test.

SSB Tradesman Result 2023: Services Selection Board (SSB) is all set to announce SSB Constable Tradesman exam 2023. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at ssbrectt.gov.in. The officials have already released the provisional answer key on July 17, 2023 and the results are expected to be declared soon. It will be released in the PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates who cleared the written exam.

The SSB Constable Tradesman 2023 exam was conducted on July 13. It was conducted in a computer based mode for the recruitment of eligible candidates in the Indian Armed Forces. Through this exam, aspirants will be recruited to fill 543 vacancies for posts such as Driver, Veterinary, Washer Man, Barber, Gardner, Painter, Tailor, Plumber, Carpenter, Ayah, Cobbler, Safaiwala, Cook, Waiter & Water Carrier. The candidates were allowed to raise objections to the tentative answer key till July 20, 2023.

SSB Constable Tradesman Result 2023

Services Selection Board conducts a 3 stage recruitment process for shortlisting eligible candidates for Constable Tradesman post. These stages are: PET/PST, computer based test, skill test and medical exam. Aspirants need to clear all the stages to get shortlisted for the SSB Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the written exam which was conducted on July 13, 2023 must note that the SSB Constable Tradesman Result is expected to be announced in the third week of August 2023 along with the cut off marks. Those who secure the minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be eligible to proceed to the next round i.e. documentation and skill test.

SSB Tradesman Result Link

The officials will soon activate the SSB Tradesman Result 2023 Link on its official website. It is expected to be released in the third week of August 2023. We will update the direct link to download SSB Tradesman Result 2023 here as soon as the officials upload it on their website.

SSB Tradesman Result 2023 Download Link (To be activated)

How to Check SSB Tradesman 2023 Result?

Visit the official site of SSB i.e. ssbrectt.gov.in or click on the direct link to check the SSB Constable Tradesman Result 2023 which is provided above

A pdf will appear on your screen, showing the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

Press ctrl+f to find your name and roll number

If your name and roll number pops up in the Constable Result PDF, it means you have cleared the exam and are eligible to appear for documentation and skill test round

Save your SSB Tradesman Result 2023 PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned on SSB Tradesman Result PDF

Listed below are the details that you must check after downloading the SSB Constable Tradesman Result 2023 PDF.

Name

Roll Number

Category

Post name

What After SSB Constable Tradesman Result 2023?

As per the official SSB Constable Notification 2023, candidates will have to qualify all four stages to get recruited as Constable. These stages are PET/PST, computer based test, skill test and medical exam. They will be paid as per the level 3 Pay Matrix which means their monthly salary will range from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100. Besides it, they will also be entitled to several allowances and other benefits.