SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1065 Posts at ssbodisha.ac.in

SSB Odisha Lecturer 2023 Notification: SSB has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Lecturers. Interested candidates can apply for the 1065 lecturer posts from 11 September to 13 October 2023. Applicants must hold a post-graduation degree and age between 21 to 42 years to be eligible for SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023.

Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Lecturers (DP Post) on the official website - ssbodisha.ac.in on 08 September. According to the notice, the recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1065 Lecturer vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the registration process for SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 commenced on 11 September, and will conclude on 13 October 2023.

Let us read about the Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Syllabus, Salary, Exam Date, Eligibility, Age Limit, Last Date To Apply, and Other Important Details below.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023

The exam conducting authority rolled out the SSB Lecturer Notification 2023 PDF to recruit 1065 eligible candidates for the Lecturer (DP Post) in different colleges of Odisha. The official recruitment notification is released in PDF format containing all the essential information like exam date, eligibility, syllabus, salary etc.

It is mandatory for the candidates to download the Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Notification to get all the necessary information in a detailed manner.

Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Overview

Being a lecturer is a dream of many candidates. If you are one of them and planning to apply for the exam, here are key details that you need to know about it.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment Highlights Conducting Body State Selection Board (SSB) Post Name Lecturer (DP Post) Vacancy 1065 Mode of Application Online Selection Process CBT Official Website ssbodisha.ac.in

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Exam Date

SSB has announced the important dates for the Odisha Lecturer Exam 2023 along with the release of the recruitment notification PDF. The registration window will remain open from 11 September to 13 October. We have updated all important dates for SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

Odisha Lecturer Important Dates Notification Release Date 08 September 2023 Online Registration starts from 11 September 2023 Last Date to Apply 13 October 2023 Odisha Lecturer Exam Date 2023 To be announced Answer Key To be announced Result Declaration To be announced

SSB Odisha Lecturer Vacancy 2023

SSB Odisha Recruitment Lecturer Vacancy has been announced along with the notification. The officials aim to fill a total of 1065 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Let's have a look at the subject-wise vacancy for SSB Odisha Lecturer.

Subjects Number of Vacancies Anthropology 2 Bio-Technology 1 Botany 51 Chemistry 75 Commerce 73 Economics 146 Education 56 English 115 Geography 4 Geology 4 Hindi 4 History 71 Home Science 10 IRPM 2 Law 1 Library & Information Science 1 Logic & Philosophy 37 Mathematics 52 Odia 49 Physics 54 Political Science 146 Psychology 12 Sanskrit 37 Sociology 18 Statistics 4 Telugu 1 Urdu 1 Zoology 38 Total 1065

SSB Odisha Lecturer Eligibility

Aspiring individuals must fulfil the following criteria to be eligible for SSB Odisha Lecturer 2023 exam.

Odisha Lecturer Qualification

Candidates must have completed their post-graduation in the respective discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Age Limit

The minimum age limit for Odisha Lecturer Recruitment is 21 years and the upper age limit is capped at 42 years. It means that candidates must not have been born earlier than 02 September 1981 and later than 01 September 2002. Age relaxation is also permissible for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Odisha Lecturer Salary

As per the notification, shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs.44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400/- (as per Pay Matrix -Level 10) of ORSP Rules 2017 plus the usual DA as admissible from time to time for the teachers of Non-Government Aided Colleges of Odisha. They will also be eligible for several allowances and benefits.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

The online application process for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2023 started on 11 September 2023 and will conclude on 13 October. Before proceeding with the application process, all candidates are requested to go through the complete SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment Notification PDF to know what this post has in store for them.

Steps to Apply Online for Odisha Lecturer

Visit the 'What's new' tab at ssbodisha.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Application For Recruitment Of Lecturers In Non-Government Aided Colleges Of Odisha (Advt No 02/2023) Link'

Register and proceed with the application process

Enter your details and upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fees and submit it.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Syllabus

According to the official notification, the SSB Odisha Lecturer Syllabus will be subject-specific and will correspond to the particular lecturer position for which you have applied.

Go through Synonyms and Antonyms list to prepare for the exam.

Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The SSB Odisha Lecture Exam will be held in three stages - Written exam, Career and Viva voice test. The first stage will carry a weightage of 150 marks, while the second and third stages will be evaluated for 25 marks each.

