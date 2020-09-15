SSB SI ASI Result 2020 Out @ssbrectt.gov.in: DV and DME on 16 September, Details Here

SSB SI ASI Result 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the result of prelims exam for the posts of SI (Staff Nurse Female) and ASI (Pharmacist, Operation Theatre Technician, Dental Technician & Radiographer) today i.e. on 15 September 2020. All those candidates who have appeared in the exam can download SSB Result from the official website ssbrectt.gov.in or directly through the link below:

SSB SI ASI Result PDF

A total of 19 candidates are shortlisted in the exam. Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Document Verification and Detailed Medical Exam on 16 September 2020 (Wednesday) at 6 PM at 25th Bn. SSB Ghitorni, New Delhi

SSB SI ASI Answer Key has been already released on the official website of SSB ssbrectt.gov.in . SSB SI ASI Answer Key PDF Links are also given below. The candidates can check the answers of Paper 1 and Paper 2 through the links

Shortlisted candidates in the written test will under Detailed Medical Exam (DME).

SSB SI ASI Prelims Exam was held on 13 September 2020 (Sunday) at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya - 426, Mehrauli - Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi - 110030.

The exam was conducted to fill vacant posts of Group-‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) in Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. A total of 181 vacancies are available for Sub-Inspector (Staff Nurse Female), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Pharmacist, Operation Theatre Technician, Dental Technician & Radiographer ), Assistant Sub-Inspector(Steno) & Head Constable (Ministerial).

SSB Notification was released in the month of August 2018.