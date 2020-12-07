SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test Admit Card & Application Status Out for Central Region, Check Details Here

SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test Application Status & Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL CR 2018 Skill Test Application Status & Admit Card at its website. All such candidates who have qualified for skill test can now download their SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test Application Status & Admit Card through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test is scheduled to be held from 18 December 2020 to 19 December 2020 in Central Region. Candidates can now download SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test Admit Card through the SSC Central Region’s Website. All candidates are advised not to download multiple admit card. In case of multiple downloads of duplicate admit card, SSC may block you from downloading admit card, further.

The commission will soon release the SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test of all zones. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes of the respective official regional website of SSC. For sake of the candidates, we have provided a list of the regional official website of SSC. Candidates will be able to download SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test Admit Card directly, once it is a regional website.

Staff Selection Commission Application Status Admit Card SSCMPR Download Here Download Here SSCSR Download Here Download Here SSCNR Download Here Download Here SSCKKR Download Here Download Here SSCCR Download Here Download Here SSCWR Download Here Download Here SSCER Download Here Download Here SSCNWR Download Here Download Here SSCNER Download Here Download Here

Around 32001 candidates are going to appear for Skill Test (DEST/CPT in Dec 2020) & Document Verification as per the result. The commission had opened the exam centre change window between 29 November to 1 December 2020 at the official website.