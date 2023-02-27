SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Tier 1 Question Paper PDF at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on 27 Feb 2023. Get here Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key at ssc.nic.in along with Question Paper PDF and check marks.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on 27 Feb 2023, uploaded the final answer key and question paper of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam on its official website (ssc.nic.in). Candidates can download SSC CGL Answer Key by login into their account using their roll number and password. The final answer

Candidates can also download SSC CGL Final Answer Key through the direct link provided on this page. SSC CGL Final Answer Key Link will be available till 13 March 2023.



SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key: Steps to Download Final Answer Key 2022 ?

The candidates can follow the mentioned steps in order to download CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key from the official website. The candidates can also take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the provided link on the website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link provided on the official website 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2022: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)'

Step 3: Download SSC CGL Final Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Scroll down the PDF and click on the answer key and question paper link 'Click here for Final Answer Key along with Question Paper (s)'

Step 5: A login page will appear on your screen where you are required to use your details

Step 6: Check the final answer key of the CGL Tier 1 Paper

In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2022: Check Your Marks 2023

SSC conducted the CGL Tier 1 Exam from 01 to 13 December 2022. Those who appeared in the SSC CGL Exam can download SSC CGL Tier 1 Score Card through the link given below:

