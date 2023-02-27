SSC CGL Tier 1 Score Card (Today) 2022-2023: Check Marks Updates Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Score Card (Today) 2022-2023 will be available on 27 Feb 2023 on official website.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Score Card to be OUT Today: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to release the CGL Score Card today i.e. on 27 February 2023 on its official website (ssc.nic.in). The commission is also releasing SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key along with SSC CGL Score Card. SSC CGL Tier 1 Score Card Link shall be available till 13 March 2023.

The candidates who have attended the Combined Graduate Level (CGL ) Tier 1 Exam from 01st to 13th December 2022 can download SSC CGL 2022 Score Card from the website of the commission. The candidates are required to use Registration No./ Roll No. and Registered Password.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks Link 2023

On 22 Feb, the commission released a notice regarding the SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks according to which SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks Link was to be uploaded on 22 Feb. Now, it has been rescheduled for uploading on the website from 27 Feb to 13 March 2023. We will provide the direct link to download SSC CGL Marks 2022 in this article below.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks Overview

SSC CGL Marks 2022: How to Download SSC CGL Score Card 2023 for Tier 1 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the CGL Tier 1 Score Card from the website of SSC below:

Step 1: Go to the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the ‘Result’ section given on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link available for SSC CGL Tier I Score card 2022 on the home page.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen.

Step 5: Provide your login credentials including your Registered ID and Password in the link on the home page.

Step 6: Check Your SSC CGL Marks

Step 7: Download and save the SSC CGL Scorecard 2022 for future reference.

SSC has announced the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 on 09 February 2023 and a total of 3,86,652 candidates have been shortlisted for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam out of 16,16,687 candidates appeared in the exam.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam and Admit Card 2023

The commission is conducting the Tier 2 Exam from March 2 to 7, 2023 and admit card for all the regions is available on the official website of the SSC Regions.