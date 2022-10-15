SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2022 (Download) @ssc.nic.in: Check PDF, Cut Off Marks Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2022: SSC has declared the result of the Tier 2 exam conducted on 08 August and 10 August for Combine Graduate Level Posts. Those who appeared in this exam can check whether they are selected or not. Staff Selection Commission has shortlisted 38389 candidates for evaluation of the SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam which was conducted on 21 August 2022. They can search for their roll number in SSC CGL Tier 2 Result PDF Link provided on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The link is also available here.

It is to be noted that only those candidates who have qualified in SSC CGL 2 Exam 2021-22 will be considered for their evaluation for the Tier 3 Exam. Unqualified qualified will not be considered for the further selection process in case they performed well in Tier 3. All candidates who attend the exam can check their SSC CGL Tier 2 Markson the Commission’s website on 21 October 2022. by using the Registration Number and Password. The link will be available till 10 November 2022.

The commission has prepared the separate cut-off marks for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Statistical Investigator Grade-II and for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer and Statistical Investigator Grade-II as follow:

Category AAO Cut-Off Marks ([Tier-I +Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV)] JSO Cut-off Marks [Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+III)] SI Cut-off Marks [Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+III)] Other Posts Cut-off Marks [Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+III)] Gen 589.31769 546.64385 416.83701 478.55241 EWS 532.79619 364.49931 351.99348 423.11311 OBC 542.10197 546.64385 271.21660 440.22205 ST 491.58849 477.40010 203.51718 345.12440 SC 500.97592 486.49474 218.17126 384.72348 ESM - - - 253.86214 OH 460.21014 - 241.88030 341.27368 HH 384.80476 - 181.81987 203.73501 VH - - 200.53337 353.71616 Others PwD 236.79194 - 181.81987 128.12146

Step: 3 - Click on PDF link given under 'Result'Section in the right corner given against 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021 – Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) & Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) (List-1)', 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021 – Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2)' , 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021 – Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) for the post of Statistical Investigator Grade-II (List-3)', 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021 - Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) or all posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, and Statistical Investigator Grade-II (List-4)'

Step: 4 - Once the PDF link is opened, you can see the roll number, category and name of all shortlisted candidates

SSC CGL Tier 1 was held across the country from 11 to 21 April 2022 and the result was declared on 04 July 2022.